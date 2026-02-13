Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Analysis Report 2026: $24.52 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The personalized nutrition and supplements market is set to experience significant growth, expanding from $13.39 billion in 2025 to a projected $24.52 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.8%. This uptick is fueled by rising consumer health awareness, increasing integration of genomics, and expansion of subscription-based models. Consumers are turning towards tailored wellness solutions, driven by a growing demand for personalized preventive healthcare and the prevalent use of wearable health data. This market is poised for expansion with increasingly sophisticated DNA-based nutrition planning, AI-driven diet personalization platforms, and biomarker-based supplements.

The growing health consciousness among consumers has been a pivotal driver in this market. As more individuals become aware of lifestyle-related diseases, there is a shift towards proactive health management. Personalized nutrition and supplements cater to these health-conscious individuals, offering tailored dietary support that aligns with unique wellness objectives. A notable example is a report from May 2025 by Pew Research Center indicating that 52% of Americans prioritize the healthiness of their food choices, highlighting this burgeoning trend.

Leading companies in this sector are advancing technological solutions to bolster user engagement and optimize health outcomes. Innovations in personalized nutrition guidance are contributing to enhanced preventive care and providing more targeted dietary interventions. In a significant development, Viome Life Sciences Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company, acquired Naring Health Inc. in November 2023 to strengthen its offerings in personalized health solutions. This acquisition is expected to fortify Viome's leadership in advanced biological science-based healthcare solutions.

The market hosts a number of key players, including Nestle Health Science S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer AG, and Abbott Laboratories, alongside innovative entities like Amway Corporation, DayTwo Inc, and Viome Life Sciences Inc. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others following suit. The comprehensive scope includes countries like the USA, Canada, China, India, and Germany.

The market comprises sales of products such as probiotics, meal replacement shakes, functional foods, and tailored snack bars. These offerings are designed to meet the varied health goals and needs of consumers, reflecting 'factory gate' values. Market revenues are influenced by direct sales, grants, or donations within the specified regions, emphasizing the localized economic impact.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment, and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of DNA-Based Nutrition Planning

4.2.2 Rising Use of AI-Driven Diet Personalization Platforms

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Biomarker-Based Supplement Formulations

4.2.4 Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Personalized Nutrition Models

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Preventive and Holistic Wellness



5. Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Residential Consumers

5.2 Fitness Enthusiasts

5.3 Health-Conscious Individuals

5.4 Wellness Clinics

5.5 Nutrition and Diet Consultancy Firms



6. Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and COVID-19 and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Size, Comparisons, and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Beverages, Other Product Types

9.2. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Segmentation by Ingredient, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Proteins and Amino Acid, Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Herbal or Botanic

9.3. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Segmentation by Dosage Form, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Tablets or Capsules, Liquids, Powders, Others Dosage Forms

9.4. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and E-commerce Site

9.5. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Residential, Commercial

9.6. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Sub-Segmentation of Dietary Supplements, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vitamins and Minerals, Proteins and Amino Acids, Herbal Supplements, Probiotics, Omega Fatty Acids

9.7. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Sub-Segmentation of Functional Foods, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fortified Cereals and Grains, Functional Dairy Products, Functional Snacks, Functional Confectionery, Fortified Breads and Baked Goods

9.8. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Sub-Segmentation of Beverages, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Functional Water, Fortified Juices, Nutritional Shakes, Sports and Energy Drinks, Probiotic Beverages

9.9. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Nutrition Bars, Meal Replacement Products, Personalized Ready-to-Eat Meals, Customizable Condiments and Sauces, Functional Gummies and Chews



10. Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Nestle Health Science S.A.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corporation

DayTwo Inc

Viome Life Sciences Inc.

HealthifyMe

ZOE Limited

Darwin AG

HUM Nutrition Inc.

The Protein Works

Panaceutics Nutrition

InsideTracker

Nutrigenomix

Elo Health Inc.

CareClinic Software Inc.

Divine Design Manufacturing Inc.

Nutralliance

Loewi

