Robo Advisory Market Analysis Report 2026: $54.74 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robo Advisory Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The robo advisory market is witnessing remarkable expansion, projected to grow from $14.25 billion in 2025 to $18.7 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%. Key drivers in this period include rising digital banking adoption, increased retail investor activity, and the proliferation of fintech platforms. By 2030, the market is expected to soar to $54.74 billion with a CAGR of 30.8%, fueled by AI integration, personalized financial planning, and hybrid advisory model growth.

The industry's forecast period growth is supported by algorithm-based portfolio management, cost-effective digital advisory services, and automated risk profiling. As financial services digitize, technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and blockchain enhance customer experience. For instance, a June 2023 report by the Australian Banking Association indicated that 98.9% of banking interactions within Australia occurred digitally, underscoring the digital transition benefiting the robo advisory sector.

Leading companies are innovating automated portfolio management platforms, catering to demand for user-friendly investment solutions. In February 2024, UK-based fintech firm Revolut launched its Robo-Advisor service in the European Economic Area. This platform constructs diversified portfolios based on users' risk tolerance and financial objectives, featuring automatic rebalancing and a minimum investment of €100, defined by a 0.75% annual fee, suitable for time-constrained investors.

In December 2024, MUFG, a Japanese financial services company, acquired WealthNavi to bolster its digital wealth management services. WealthNavi's fully automated platform enhances MUFG's service offerings to retail investors, providing sophisticated algorithm-driven asset management.

North America is poised to lead the robo advisory market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region through 2030. Key markets include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and other significant regions and countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Increasing Adoption of Algorithm-Based Portfolio Management

Rising Demand for Low-Cost Digital Advisory Services

Growing Use of Hybrid Robo Advisory Models

Expansion of Personalized Goal-Based Investing

Enhanced Focus on Automated Risk Profiling

Companies Featured

Betterment LLC

Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.

Wealthfront Corporation

Personal Capital Corporation

Bambu Labs Inc.

Blooom Inc.

Ellevest Inc.

FutureAdvisor Inc.

Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

SigFig Wealth Management LLC

The Vanguard Group Inc.

Social Finance Inc.

Hedgeable Inc.

WiseBanyan Inc.

AssetBuilder Inc.

Ally Financial Inc.

Axos Invest Inc.

Scalable Capital Limited

Moneyfarm Ltd.

Acorns Grow Incorporated

United Income LLC

T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.

Rebellion Research

Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH

Invesco Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyovrp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment