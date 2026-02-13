Investment Banking Market Analysis Report 2026: $218.16 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The investment banking market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is projected to expand even further. From 2025 to 2026, the market size is expected to increase from $150.49 billion to $161.39 billion, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Key drivers for this growth include rising corporate restructuring activities, expansion of global capital markets, increased demand for advisory-led financing, the growth of institutional investment activities, and the heightened complexity of financial regulations.

The investment banking market is forecasted to reach $218.16 billion by 2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth will be driven by rising demand for sustainable finance advisory, the adoption of AI-driven deal analytics, the rapid expansion of private capital markets, a focused approach on sector-specialized advisory services, and increasing cross-border investment activity. Noteworthy trends include the rising use of data-driven M&A advisory, digital capital raising platforms, integration of ESG advisory services, and enhanced risk and compliance analytics capabilities.

Stricter capital requirements, which banks must comply with to ensure financial stability, are anticipated to bolster the investment banking market. An uptick in capital-raising initiatives has led banks to actively seek advisory services to optimize their capital structures. Investment banks play a crucial role in these initiatives. For instance, the European Central Bank reported an increase in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirements to 10.7% of RWA for 2023. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth.

The sector is witnessing significant technological advancements, with major companies enhancing their service offerings to meet the growing need for faster decision-making and improved market access. For example, in August 2025, JPMorgan launched a revamped digital trading platform, incorporating research, analytics, execution, and post-trade services into a unified system. This platform is accessible across multiple channels, improving efficiency and enabling data-driven investment decisions.

Strategic acquisitions, such as JLL's purchase of Javelin Capital in March 2025, underline the industry's focus on expanding capabilities in clean-energy investment banking. JLL aims to enhance its advisory services in energy transition, focusing on renewable infrastructure financing and decarbonization support.

Among the prominent players shaping the investment banking landscape are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, HSBC Holdings plc, Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., among others. Geographically, North America held the largest share of the market in 2025, followed by Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in investment banking market reports include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, encompassing a wide range of key economies.

The investment banking market's value is driven by the revenues generated from underwriting securities and the fees paid for these services. This market primarily involves the underwriting, origination, and maintenance of securities issuance, alongside other corporate finance services. Goods and services traded to end consumers within specified geographic markets contribute to this valuation, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $161.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $218.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Investment Banking Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Investment Banking Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Investment Banking Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Investment Banking Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Data-Driven M&a Advisory

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Digital Capital Raising Platforms

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Esg Advisory Services

4.2.4 Expansion of Cross-Border Deal Advisory

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Risk and Compliance Analytics



5. Investment Banking Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Large Enterprises

5.2 Medium and Small Enterprises

5.3 Government Entities

5.4 Institutional Investors

5.5 Private Equity Firms



6. Investment Banking Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Investment Banking Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Investment Banking PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Investment Banking Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Investment Banking Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Investment Banking Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Investment Banking Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Investment Banking Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor or Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

9.2. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

9.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Financial Services, Retail and Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Other End-Use Industries

9.4. Global Investment Banking Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Buy-Side Advisory, Sell-Side Advisory, Merger Integration Services

9.5. Global Investment Banking Market, Sub-Segmentation of Financial Sponsor or Syndicated Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Leveraged Buyout Financing, Acquisition Financing, Refinancing Solutions

9.6. Global Investment Banking Market, Sub-Segmentation of Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow-on Offerings, Private Placements

9.7. Global Investment Banking Market, Sub-Segmentation of Debt Capital Markets Underwriting, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Corporate Bonds, High-Yield Debt, Structured Finance Products



10. Investment Banking Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Investment Banking Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Investment Banking Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

HSBC Holdings plc

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas SA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Barclays plc

Deutsche Bank AG

Credit Suisse Group AG

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Stifel Financial Corp.

Lazard Ltd.

Evercore Inc.

RBC Capital Markets

Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Cowen Inc.

Piper Sandler Companies

William Blair & Company LLC

PJT Partners Inc.

Moelis & Company

Perella Weinberg Partners LP

Greenhill & Co. Inc.

Centerview Partners LLC

Rothschild & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yk19nw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

