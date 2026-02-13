Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis Report 2026: $18.56 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The urban air mobility market is experiencing exponential growth, with projections showing an increase from $5.56 billion in 2025 to $18.56 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. This growth is largely driven by the commercialization of urban air mobility services and rising investments in electric aviation infrastructure.

The period of significant development is attributed to factors such as advancements in vertical lift aircraft design, early testing of air taxi concepts, and the emergence of drone-based logistics. As urban congestion challenges persist, the demand for rapid urban transport alternatives is increasing, leading to a greater integration of air mobility into smart city planning.

Key trends anticipated in the industry include developments in eVTOL aircraft platforms, expanded use of autonomous air taxi systems, and an enhanced focus on urban air traffic management. With these advancements, the expansion of short-range urban air routes and greater emphasis on passenger safety and flight certification are expected.

The growing urban population is a significant factor propelling this market. Urban air mobility helps improve transportation efficiency by offering fast aerial solutions, addressing congestion in densely populated areas. According to a 2025 report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 45% of the global population lives in urban areas, with urban growth expected to rise. With urbanization on the rise, the demand for innovative transport solutions will naturally grow.

Market players are making strides towards developing supportive digital infrastructure. An example is ANRA Technologies, which recently introduced its Vertiport Management System (VMS) in November 2023. This versatile online platform addresses the need for efficient management of vertical takeoff and landing air mobility aircraft operations at vertiports.

In an innovative move, Eve Air Mobility has partnered with Flexjet to test its Urban Air Traffic Management solution. This collaboration focused on managing eVTOL operations in low-level airspace, demonstrating effective air traffic coordination during a four-day simulation at Flexjet's Tactical Control Centre in the UK.

Major industry players include Hyundai Motor Co, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, and Volocopter GmbH, all advancing the scope of urban air mobility. The largest market currently resides in North America, with Europe expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The industry spans globally, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and major countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

As the urban air mobility market continues to expand, it underscores an evolution in urban transport solutions, balancing technological advances with the growing needs of metropolitan populations.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Vehicle Type: Piloted; Autonomous

Range: Intercity; Intracity

End User: Ride Sharing Companies; Scheduled Operators; E-Commerce Companies; Hospitals and Medical Agencies; Private Operators

Subsegments:

Piloted: Manned Air Taxis; Air Ambulances

Autonomous: Fully Autonomous Air Taxis; Delivery Drones

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Urban Air Mobility Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Urban Air Mobility Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Urban Air Mobility Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Urban Air Mobility Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Ride Sharing Companies

5.2 Scheduled Air Operators

5.3 E-Commerce Companies

5.4 Hospitals and Medical Agencies

5.5 Private Air Mobility Operators



6. Urban Air Mobility Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Urban Air Mobility Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Urban Air Mobility PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Urban Air Mobility Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Urban Air Mobility Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Urban Air Mobility Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation by Range, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Sub-Segmentation of Piloted, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Sub-Segmentation of Autonomous, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



10. Urban Air Mobility Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Hyundai Motor Co

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran SA

Textron Inc.

Embraer SA

Bell Textron Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Wisk Aero LLC

Joby Aero Inc.

Terra Drone Corp

Airspace Experience Technologies Inc.

Jetson Electric Bikes LLC.

Fortem Technologies Inc.

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Urban Aeronautics Ltd.

SkyDrive Inc.

Lilium GmbH

EHang Holdings Limited

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

hopFlyt Inc.

Archer Aviation Inc.

Opener Inc.

ElectraFly LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g03281

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment