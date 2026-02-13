Family Offices Market Analysis Report 2026: $27.36 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family Offices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global family offices market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected increase from $20.41 billion in 2025 to $21.55 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6%. Factors driving this growth include a rising concentration of high-net-worth individuals worldwide, increasing complexity in wealth structures, demand for centralized financial governance, and expansion of cross-border investments. There is also a burgeoning need for succession planning aimed at preserving wealth across generations.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $27.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Key drivers for this forecast period are the adoption of technology-enabled family offices, a heightened focus on sustainable and ESG investing, and the growing trend of virtual family office models. The industry is also seeing an expansion in regulatory oversight and an increased integration of advanced analytics in wealth management.

Innovations such as digital wealth management platforms and alternative investment strategies are becoming prevalent. Investments in integrated risk and compliance management, multi-family office structures, and advanced data analytics are gaining traction. In August 2023, UBS Group AG highlighted a predicted global wealth increase of 38% over the next five years, sighting a potential rise to $629 trillion by 2027, driven mainly by middle-income nations. This underlines the escalating demand for comprehensive wealth management strategies that family offices are equipped to provide.

Market leaders, including prominent companies like Cascade Investment Group Inc., MSD Partners LP, and Stonehage Fleming Group, are innovating their service offerings. For example, in September 2023, India's Artha Group introduced the Artha Continuum Fund targeting family offices and UHNIs. This syndicate fund offers access to growth-stage ventures, allowing elite investors to engage with a minimum investment threshold, providing substantial returns potential while mitigating early-stage risks.

December 2024 saw Homrich Berg Wealth Management's strategic acquisition of WMS Partners, aiming to expand its multi-family office service offerings. This acquisition strengthens HB's market presence and enhances service capability for high-net-worth clients. WMS Partners provides wealth management and estate planning to affluent individuals, highlighting a continued trend towards consolidation within the market.

The family offices market is dominantly led by North America as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth. The market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries involved in the market growth include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, the UK, and the USA, among others.

The market encapsulates revenues from entities specializing in succession planning, inheritance tax planning, and the dilution of non-core family assets. The valuation considers revenues from goods and services directly sold to consumers, excluding resales within the supply chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cascade Investment Group Inc.

MSD Partners LP

Stonehage Fleming Group

Glenmede Trust Co

The Bessemer Group Incorporated.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

UBS Group AG

BMO Financial Group

Cambridge Associates Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust Corporation

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

The Pictet Group

Emerson Collective LLC

Bezos Expeditions LLC

The Woodbridge Company Ltd.

Hillhouse Capital Management Limited

Premji Invest

ICONIQ Capital LLC

Bregal Investments LLP

Gart Capital Partners

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Soros Fund Management LLC

The Chernin Group Inc.

The Pritzker Organization LLC

The Raine Group LLC

The Yucaipa Companies LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC

