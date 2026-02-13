Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Analysis Report 2026: $1,070 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The transit and ground passenger transport market is on a growth trajectory, advancing from $704.31 billion in 2025 to a projected $763.43 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is credited to urban population densification, expanded city public transport networks, fuel cost pressures, increased government mass transit investments, and rising demand for daily commuter mobility.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.07 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. This forecasted expansion is driven by investments in smart city transit infrastructure, demand for low-emission public transport, multimodal mobility services, data-driven route optimization, and enhanced focus on inclusive transport systems. Key trends highlight the adoption of electric transit fleets, integrated urban mobility platforms, expanded high-capacity rapid transit systems, and real-time transit analytics.

The burgeoning ride-sharing sector is set to fuel this market. As platforms connecting passengers with drivers in private vehicles flourish, they offer essential first- and last-mile connectivity. Uber Technologies Inc. exemplifies this growth, reporting around 2.6 billion trips in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 24% annual increase, averaging 28 million trips daily.

Industry leaders are prioritizing digital connectivity solutions, like high-speed digital bus platforms, to enhance passenger experiences and operational efficiencies. Viasat's launch in May 2025 of its Digital Bus platform underscores this trend, offering continual onboard internet access and optimized fleet operations via satellite and cellular technology integration.

Exemplifying industry innovation, in June 2023, National Express Group PLC partnered with Liftango to debut Trio, a transformative passenger transport technology. This project combines National Express's expertise and Liftango's demand-responsive tech platform, aiming to overcome transportation inequalities while prioritizing sustainability.

The market features a wide array of companies such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, Keolis, FirstGroup, National Express Group, and many others, all contributing to the sector's diverse landscape. Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the market as of 2025, followed by Western Europe. Regions included in this analysis range from Asia-Pacific to North America and countries such as China, India, USA, and Germany.

Overall, the transit and ground passenger transport market's valuation includes revenues from reducing travel congestion, enhancing land value, cutting costs, and lessening vehicle carbon emissions, offering a significant economic impact on the global stage.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $763.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1070 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 City Transport Authorities

5.2 Public Transit Operators

5.3 School Transportation Providers

5.4 Corporate Shuttle Operators

5.5 Charter Bus Service Providers



6. Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market, Segmentation by Type

9.2. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market, Segmentation by Distance

9.3. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market, Segmentation by Destination



10. Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market, Split by Country

Companies Featured

Uber Technologies Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co

Keolis

FirstGroup Plc

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Nihon Kotsu

Madrid Metro

MAILCAR S.R. L

Prague Taxis

Grupo CHAPIN

Oga taxi

Gett

Stabus

Yandex.

Chauffeur Prive

Bolt

Ashflex School Bus Services Limited

Golden Arrow Bus Services

The Coach People

Taxify

National Express Group

Intercape

EL CONDOR EMPRESA DE TRANSPORTE E.T. S. A

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe

First Travel Solutions

Transdev North America Inc.

Munchner Verkehrsgesellschaft

Hamburger Hochbahn

Budapesti Kozlekedesi Kozpont (BKK)

PUTCO

tefano's RomeCabs

Yellow Bus Ghana

Cabify

Africa Ride

GSP Belgrade

Transport For London

Guangzhou Metro

Domenico's Airport Transfers

Transportation Charter Services

The Free Enterprise System

First Student

Royal Coach Tours

StorerCoachways

Transportes Del Tejar S. A

DATTCO Inc

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Northfield Lines

Arrow Stage Lines

Rohrer Bus

All Board School Transportation

Student Transportation of Canada

TransLink wins

Zagrebacki elektricni tramvaj

Metro-North Commuter Railroad Co Inc

School Transport Services

Charter House

BATaxi

MK Chauffeur Drive

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

Velocity Buses Transportation

Emirates Transport Center

Columbia Transit Corp

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)

Xiaoche001

Energos Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Employee Transport Services (ETS) LLC

Dubai Taxi Corporation

Yookoo rid

Beijing-tianjin

Grab Holdings Inc.

Rome Chauffeur

Rainbow Coaches

LeCab

MyTaxi

Rea Vaya

Stagecoach Group

Arriva

Ola Cabs

Lyft Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6ru0f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment