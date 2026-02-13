Online Gambling Analysis Report 2026: $212.44 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The online gambling market has experienced significant growth and is predicted to continue its upward trend. In 2025, the market size will reach $130.2 billion, increasing to $143.17 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. This growth is driven by factors such as the expansion of high-speed internet access, legalization of online betting in various regions, the pervasive use of smartphones, advancements in digital payment infrastructure, and greater consumer acceptance of online wagering.

Looking ahead, the online gambling market is projected to expand to $212.44 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth is propelled by the rise of regulated online gambling markets, the adoption of blockchain-based betting platforms, a demand for immersive betting experiences, and continuous innovation in digital gaming interfaces. Key trends include mobile-first gambling platforms, live dealer integrations, secure digital payment systems, personalized gaming experiences, and enhanced data protection for players.

The proliferation of smartphones is a key factor driving the market's growth. As mobile technology becomes more affordable and accessible, smartphone adoption increases, contributing to the rise of mobile-friendly gambling applications. For example, as reported by Self Catering, the UK's smartphone penetration rate reached 89.77% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to 96.83% by 2028. This trend underscores the significant role of smartphones in enabling the expansion of the online gambling market.

Innovation remains a priority for companies within the online gambling sector, with many introducing advanced digital casino platforms. In May 2024, MyPrize launched a cutting-edge online casino platform with live streaming, multiplayer interaction, and cryptocurrency transactions. The Bet Together feature allows players to connect and wager collaboratively, enhancing the gaming experience and integrating seamlessly with the Web3 ecosystem.

In an ambitious expansion move, Flutter Entertainment Plc acquired Snaitech S.p.A. for €2.3 billion in April 2025. This acquisition aims to boost Flutter's influence in Italy's regulated online gambling sector by merging its retail and digital operations. Snaitech S.p.A. is an Italian omni-channel operator offering sports betting, online casino gaming, and retail gambling services.

Leading companies in the online gambling arena include Flutter Entertainment plc, bet365 Group Ltd., Entain plc, Kindred Group plc, William Hill PLC, 888 Holdings PLC, and many more notable players like International Game Technology PLC, Betsson AB, DraftKings Inc., and Evolution Gaming.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for online gambling in 2025, with Eastern Europe projected to be the fastest-growing region. The global market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and more, with key players operating in countries such as the USA, UK, China, and Australia.

The online gambling market encompasses revenue from digital table games, sports bets, casino games, bingo, lotteries, and poker. Market value accounts for the revenue from goods and services within the market's geographical and currency specifications, including the consumption values generated by organizations in each region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $143.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $212.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

