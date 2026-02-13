Railcar Leasing Service Analysis Report 2026: $32.95 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railcar Leasing Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global railcar leasing service sector is experiencing robust growth, with the market size poised to expand from $26.11 billion in 2025 to $27.45 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 5.1%. This upward trend is driven by factors such as increased bulk commodity transportation, expanding industrial rail freight usage, escalating railcar ownership costs, and the rising demand for diversified leasing portfolios.

Further projections indicate a steady rise in the market, with an expected increase to $32.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Key drivers include the growing volatility in freight demand, the shift towards asset-light business models, and the expansion of intermodal transportation needs. These dynamics underscore the sector's focus on cost-efficient logistics solutions and the increased adoption of data-driven fleet utilization tools.

The transportation and logistics sector's expansion is propelling the railcar leasing market, offering cost-effective solutions for long-distance bulk goods transportation without hefty capital expenditure. The sector's growth is bolstered by trends such as globalization, e-commerce growth, urbanization, and technological advancements. For instance, Atradius N.V. anticipates a 3.8% growth in global transportation and logistics output by 2024, further increasing by 4% in 2025.

Innovation in the railcar leasing domain is evident with companies focusing on advanced renting and delivery solutions, such as remotely piloted rental car deliveries. Halo.Car's launch of driverless operations in Las Vegas in June 2023 marks a significant move toward enhancing customer convenience and streamlining the rental process via automation and drone technology.

In December 2023, American Industrial Transport (AITX) broadened its capabilities by acquiring SMBC Rail Services, thus expanding its fleet to over 50,000 railcars. This strategic acquisition also brought in new talent and expertise into AITX's team, strengthening its market position.

The market is home to leading players like GATX Corporation, Trinity Industries Inc., and The Greenbrier Companies, among others. The North American region emerged as a dominant force in 2025, while the market's geographical scope spans across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions, encompassing countries such as the USA, Canada, China, and Germany.

The railcar leasing market's revenue model includes the sales of specialized equipment leasing, net leasing, bare leasing, and per diem leasing services. This encapsulates the value from goods included within the service offering, aiming to capture only traded goods and services within the market and specified geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $27.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Increasing Preference for Flexible Railcar Leasing Models

Rising Demand for Specialized Railcar Fleets

Growing Use of Leasing to Reduce Capital Expenditure

Expansion of Short-Term and Operating Lease Agreements

Enhanced Focus on Fleet Optimization

Companies Featured

GATX Corporation

Trinity Industries Inc.

The Greenbrier Companies

Union Tank Car Company

VTG AG

Ermewa SA

Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.

Touax Rail Ltd.

SMBC Rail Services LLC

Chicago Freight Car Leasing Company

Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd.

Midwest Railcar Corporation

National Railway Equipment Company

CIT Group

Wells Fargo

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Fenniarail Ltd.

One Rail Australia

Union Pacific Corporation

CSX Corporation

Canadian National Railway Company

Southern Shorthaul Railroad Pty. Ltd.

The Greenbrier Companies Leasing

VTG Rail Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eus95

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment