STEM Education in K-12 Analysis Report 2026: $96.37 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "STEM Education in K-12 Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The K-12 STEM education market is experiencing substantial growth, with market size expanding from $49.88 billion in 2025 to $56.79 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8%. This growth is fueled by the proliferation of STEM-focused curricula, emphasis on critical thinking skills, the rise of online education, increasing parental demand, and the availability of digital learning tools.

Projections indicate that the market will soar to $96.37 billion in 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 14.1%. Key drivers include enhanced government funding, the adoption of AI-enabled learning platforms, hybrid and blended learning models, demand for future-ready skills, and the use of immersive STEM content. Notable trends include hands-on learning, gamified platforms, virtual labs, project-based learning, and the integration of coding and robotics.

The demand for online education is accelerating the growth of STEM education in the K-12 segment. This trend is driven by flexible, accessible, and high-quality remote learning solutions. STEM education leverages interactive technologies like virtual labs and coding platforms to make learning engaging and practical. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, during the 2023-24 school year, 87% of public schools offered tutoring, with various formats available, indicating a strong shift towards tailored online education solutions.

Emerging companies are developing innovative STEM solutions, such as Next STEM and Next English, designed to integrate technology with interactive tools and advanced assessment systems. In April 2024, India-based Next Education launched these programs to equip students with essential 21st-century skills, fostering their success in a technology-driven world. These offerings enhance learning with immersive activities and technology-rich content.

In March 2023, LEAD, an expanding edtech firm in India, acquired Pearson India Education Services' K-12 learning business to enhance its offerings for both affordable private schools and high-fee institutions. Pearson India is renowned for its contributions to STEM education in the K-12 sector.

North America led the market in 2025, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The STEM education market generates revenue through services like math games, puzzles, curriculum development, parental involvement, enrichment programs, and evaluation services. It encompasses the entire value chain and is defined by the revenues earned from these offerings within a specific market and geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $56.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Increasing Adoption of Hands-on Stem Learning Models

Growing Use of Gamified Education Platforms

Expansion of Virtual Labs and Simulations

Rising Focus on Project-Based Learning

Enhanced Integration of Coding and Robotics

Companies Featured

Stride Inc.

Scholastic Inc.

K-12 Inc.

Cengage Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

School Specialty

D2L Corporation

Hurix Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Meritnation

Outschool Inc.

EduCo International Group

zSpace

Kendall Hunt Publishing Company

PASCO Scientific

Freeman and Worth Publishing Group LLC

Sphero Inc.

Istation

Mathspace Pty Ltd.

Lab-Aids Inc.

Wonder Workshop Inc.

Innova STEM Education

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyszp0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment