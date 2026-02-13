K-12 Private Education Analysis Report 2026: $663.09 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Private Education Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The K-12 private education market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to expand from $431.46 billion in 2025 to $470.42 billion in 2026, sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This expansion results from rising demand for private education options, increased household spending on education, and the proliferation of private school networks. Moreover, the adoption of technology-enabled classrooms and preference for alternative curricula are significantly contributing to this growth.

Forecasts indicate that the market will continue its strong upward trajectory, expected to reach $663.09 billion by 2030. Factors driving this future growth include investments in smart classrooms, growing demand for differentiated learning programs, and the expansion of digital curriculum offerings. An increasing focus on student outcome measurement and adoption of immersive learning technologies further bolster this growth. Emerging trends include blended learning models, enhanced use of digital learning tools, and expansion of personalized education programs, emphasizing experiential and skill-based learning.

The increasing shift toward online education is a significant growth driver in the K-12 private education sector. Online education offers flexibility, accessibility, and quality, meeting evolving learning needs through technological advancements. It supports personalized, data-driven approaches to maintain high-quality education. For example, Coursera, a leading online learning platform, reported 124 million registered users as of March 2023.

Leading companies in the K-12 private education market are focusing on innovative solutions like K-12 student success platforms to improve personalized learning and enhance academic outcomes. In February 2024, SchoolStatus introduced a fully integrated platform to boost collaboration and family engagement, offering data-driven insights and streamlined attendance management.

Acquisition activities also illustrate the market's dynamism. In March 2023, India's edtech company LEAD acquired a K-12 learning business from Pearson India Education Services. This acquisition aims to expand LEAD's product portfolio and meet diverse learning needs across private schools in various regions.

Prominent entities in the market include EF Education First, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., Scholastic Inc., GEMS Education, Nord Anglia Education Ltd., TAL Education Group, McGraw-Hill Education, Cognita, Educomp Solutions Ltd., among others.

North America dominated the K-12 private education market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, among others. Noteworthy countries in this market are Australia, Brazil, China, India, the USA, and the UK.

The market's value encompasses revenues from support services, technology services, special education services, and sales of digital learning and technology tools. These values include factory gate values and related services offered by goods creators.

EF Education First

Pearson PLC

Stride Inc.

Scholastic Inc.

GEMS Education

Nord Anglia Education Ltd.

TAL Education Group

McGraw-Hill Education

Cognita

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Hurix Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Taaleem

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

Mosaica Education Inc.

Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha

Al-Jazeera Academy

British International School of Jeddah

International School of London

GEO Foundation

The George Washington University Online High School

Keystone School

Nadeen School

Mooka Media Ltd.

The Village School

