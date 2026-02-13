Online Social Casino Analysis Report 2026: $14.23 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Social Casino Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The online social casino market has shown significant growth, projected to rise from $9.27 billion in 2025 to $10.11 billion in 2026 at a 9.1% CAGR. This growth aligns with the expansion of social media platforms, increased casual gaming audiences, and rising smartphone gaming adoption. Furthermore, the acceptance of in-app purchases and the proliferation of freemium gaming models contribute to the market's dynamism.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $14.23 billion by 2030, growing at an 8.9% CAGR. This forecast is driven by immersive social gaming experiences, integration of AI-driven personalization, and enhanced monetization through virtual economies. Significant trends include the popularity of free-to-play models, the integration of social networking features, virtual currency usage, and improved player engagement analytics.

The rise of online and mobile gaming is a critical factor in the expansion of the casino gaming market. With global internet access and widespread mobile device proliferation, gamers enjoy access to traditional casino games like slots and poker on-the-go. For instance, Uswitch Limited reported that the global online gamers could surge to 5.7 billion by 2032, escalating demand for online casino gaming.

Innovative product development is essential for leading companies in the online casino sector. Companies are leveraging social features to engage users, such as Bally's Corporation's collaboration with Ruby Seven Studios Inc. to launch Bally Play, a free-to-play social casino game. This platform emphasizes community with features like leaderboards and in-game chat, offering a dynamic gaming experience through customizable avatars and virtual currencies.

In April 2024, Softswiss acquired Ously Games to enhance capabilities in the social casino sector, promising the development of vibrant gaming solutions. Other major players in the industry include Tencent Holdings Ltd, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and Zynga Inc., among others.

North America dominated the online social casino market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Countries such as the USA, China, and Germany remain pivotal in driving market expansion. The social casino market's revenue streams encompass online gaming services, virtual item purchases, premium memberships, and customized offerings, reflecting robust consumer demand across diverse geographies.

Ultimately, the growth trajectory of the online social casino market is underscored by a dynamic blend of technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviors, as industry leaders continue to innovate and adapt to the digital entertainment landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Popularity of Free-to-Play Casino Models

Rising Integration of Social Networking Features

Growing Use of Virtual Currency and Loyalty Rewards

Expansion of Cross-Platform Gaming Experiences

Enhanced Focus on Player Engagement Analytics

Report Scope:

Product: Social Casino Gaming Apps; Social Casino Websites; Virtual Currency Casinos

Game Type: Slots; Poker; Table Games; Bingo

Application: Casual Gaming; Social Networking; Digital Entertainment

End User: Individuals; Corporate

Companies Featured

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Flutter Entertainment plc

International Game Technology

Aristocrat Leisure

Zynga Inc.

Playtika Holdings Corp.

Scientific Games Corporation

888 Holdings PLC

Everi Holdings Inc.

DoubleU Games Co. Ltd.

PlayAGS Inc.

Playstudios Inc.

Big Fish Games Inc.

TCS John Huxley Ltd.

Ruby Seven Studios

KamaGames Ltd.

Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AMATIC Industries GmbH

Tap Slots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6vxxq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment