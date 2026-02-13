Passenger Rapid Transit System Analysis Report 2026: $86.91 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The passenger rapid transit system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with a significant increase anticipated in the near future. Estimates indicate market growth from $61.79 billion in 2025 to $66.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This historical growth can be attributed to urban population densification, increased government investments in public transport, mounting traffic congestion in metropolitan areas, adoption of rail-based transit solutions, and enhanced airport transit connectivity.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $86.91 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7%. This expected expansion is driven by smart city infrastructure investments, rising demand for low-emission public transport, the growth of autonomous train operations, the integration of digital passenger information systems, and modernization initiatives within transit systems. Key trends encompass the deployment of fully automated transit systems, heightened demand for high-capacity urban rail networks, integration of intelligent signaling and control systems, and a focus on energy-efficient technologies emphasizing passenger safety and comfort.

Urban population growth and rapid urbanization are significant drivers for the passenger rapid transit system market. These dynamics are fueled by economic opportunities that draw populations toward urban centers, leading to expanding cities and evolving socio-economic landscapes. The passenger rapid transit (PRT) system aids in accommodating growing urban populations by providing efficient, reliable transportation solutions, thereby supporting urban mobility and development.

For instance, the United Nations Population Fund projects that by 2030, over 5 billion people will reside in urban regions, particularly in Africa and Asia. Therefore, urbanization is an influential factor in the market's expansion.

In response, major companies in the market are innovating with technologies like zero-carbon mobility and smart rail systems. These advancements aim to boost sustainability and performance by leveraging digital innovations such as AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and safety. For example, in 2024, CRRC Corporation Limited launched intelligent transport solutions that combine renewable energy with smart technologies, offering cleaner, energy-efficient travel options.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In May 2025, Hitachi Rail acquired Thales' Ground Transportation Systems (GTS) business for $1.95 billion. This move is a strategic effort to enhance Hitachi Rail's digital rail signaling capabilities and bolster its global footprint in the urban and mainline rail markets.

Prominent market players include CRRC Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Alstom SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Mobility GmbH, and Hitachi Rail Limited, among others. These companies are at the forefront of transformation within the industry, driven by technological advancement and strategic growth initiatives.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses revenues from a range of services, including on-demand rides, ticketing, fare collection, and safety monitoring. It also includes sales of automated people movers, monorails, and commuter trains, with market values considered as 'factory gate' prices.

The market report covers diverse regions including Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and more, with specific countries such as China, India, USA, and Japan included in the analysis. The data underscores the market value as driven by sales revenues within these geographical contexts.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Types: Monorail, Duorail, Automated Guideway, and Others. By Components: Hardware, Software, Services. By Applications: Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, and Commercial Centers.

By Types: Monorail, Duorail, Automated Guideway, and Others. By Components: Hardware, Software, Services. By Applications: Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, and Commercial Centers. Subsegments: Monorail: Straddle and Suspended. Duorail: Dual-Track and Single-Track. Automated Guideway Transit/Maglev, Other Types: Cable Cars, Hybrid Systems, Personal Rapid Transit.

Monorail: Straddle and Suspended. Duorail: Dual-Track and Single-Track. Automated Guideway Transit/Maglev, Other Types: Cable Cars, Hybrid Systems, Personal Rapid Transit. Prominent Companies: CRRC Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Alstom, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Siemens Mobility, Keolis Group, and others.

CRRC Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Alstom, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Siemens Mobility, Keolis Group, and others. Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $66.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.2. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4. Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5. Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Increasing Deployment of Fully Automated Transit Systems

4.2.2. Rising Demand for High-Capacity Urban Rail Networks

4.2.3. Growing Integration of Smart Signaling and Control Systems

4.2.4. Expansion of Energy-Efficient Transit Technologies

4.2.5. Enhanced Focus on Passenger Safety and Comfort



5. Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Urban Transit Authorities

5.2. Airport Operators

5.3. Municipal Governments

5.4. Infrastructure Development Agencies

5.5. Transit System Operators



6. Passenger Rapid Transit System Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Monorail, Duorail, Automated Guide Way Transit or Maglev, Other Types

9.2. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.3. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, Commercial Center, Other Applications

9.4. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Monorail, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Straddle Type Monorail, Suspended Type Monorail

9.5. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Duorail, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Dual-Track Duorail, Single-Track Duorail

9.6. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Automated Guide Way Transit or Maglev, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Electromagnetic Levitation (Maglev), Non-Propulsion-Based Systems (AGT), Electro-dynamic Levitation (Maglev), Propulsion-Based Systems (AGT)

9.7. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cable Cars, Hybrid Systems, Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Systems



10. Passenger Rapid Transit System Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Passenger Rapid Transit System Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

CRRC Corporation Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Alstom SA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Keolis Group

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.

RATP Dev

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited

Vectus Intelligent Transport Solutions

Hitachi Rail Limited

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Doppelmayr Cable Car

2getthere Technologies B.V.

Transdev Group

Ultra Global PRT

skyTran Inc.

POMA Group

