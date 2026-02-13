Money Manager Budget Planner Analysis Report 2026: $3.68 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Money Manager Budget Planner Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The money manager budget planner market is witnessing significant growth, forecasted to rise from $2 billion in 2025 to $3.68 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This upsurge is driven by an increasing reliance on digital finance, smartphone penetration, and a consumer shift toward expense management.

From 2025 to 2026, a CAGR of 13.5% is anticipated as personal digital finance tools continue expanding. Growth factors include the accelerated adoption of cloud-based solutions, the universal availability of smartphones, and a heightened focus on subscription-based and AI-driven financial platforms. The market is heading towards a robust phase with rising demand for integrated budget tracking, visual financial analytics, and mobile-centric financial tools.

The transition toward digital finance involves the integration of financial services with digital platforms, allowing users seamless access to financial management. Enabled by broader internet access and smartphone capabilities, this trend fosters real-time income, spending, and savings tracking, enhancing personalized financial decision-making. A notable indicator of this digital shift, a report by the European Central Bank in January 2024 highlighted a 24.3% growth in contactless card payments in Germany during the first half of 2023.

Leading companies are steering market growth by developing sophisticated financial management platforms. These platforms offer comprehensive budgeting, goal tracking, and real-time insights, refined by automated expense categorization and personalized financial guidance. For instance, CRED's launch of CRED Money in July 2024 showcases an advanced interface that converges bank transactions into actionable insights under India's account aggregator framework.

Technological collaborations further energize market dynamics, such as the partnership between Sweden-based Tink and Ireland's An Post in August 2023, delivering free money management services across Ireland. This cooperation enhances the availability of budgeting and spending analysis tools, underscoring the advantages of open banking technologies.

Major players in the market encompass SoFi Technologies Inc., Ramsey Solutions LLC, Plum Fintech Ltd., and several others, positioning themselves strategically across North America, which held the largest market share in 2025. The regions under analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, and more.

The market's scope covers products and services facilitating income management, expense tracking, and savings goal achievement, defining the revenue framework as the sale of goods and services through direct consumer interaction.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Money Manager Budget Planner Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Money Manager Budget Planner Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Budget Tracking Platforms

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Visual Financial Analytics

4.2.3 Growing Preference for Mobile-First Money Management Tools

4.2.4 Expansion of Automated Expense Categorization

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Personal Financial Awareness



5. Money Manager Budget Planner Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Individual Consumers

5.2. Freelancers

5.3. Small Business Owners

5.4. Financial Advisors

5.5. Households



6. Money Manager Budget Planner Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Money Manager Budget Planner PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Money Manager Budget Planner Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mobile Apps, Desktop Software, Web-Based Tools

9.2. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online Stores, Retail Stores

9.3. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personal Use, Business Use

9.4. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.5. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mobile Apps, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personal Finance Apps, Expense Trackers, Budgeting Apps, Investment Monitoring Apps

9.6. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Sub-Segmentation of Desktop Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Comprehensive Financial Suites, Tax Management Tools, Wealth Management Software, Accounting Software

9.7. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Sub-Segmentation of Web-Based Tools, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online Budget Planners, Cloud-Based Investment Trackers, Subscription-Based Financial Dashboards, Bill Management Platforms



10. Money Manager Budget Planner Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

SoFi Technologies Inc.

Ramsey Solutions LLC

Plum Fintech Ltd.

Cleo AI Ltd.

ET Money

Albert Corporation

Monese Ltd.

Monarch Money Inc.

Emma Technologies Ltd.

Toshl Inc.

SPENDEE a.s.

PocketSmith Ltd.

BudgetBakers s.r.o.

Money Lover

PocketGuard Inc.

CountAbout Corporation

The Infinite Kind Ltd.

IGG Software Inc.

Buxfer Inc.

Tiller Money Inc.

Lunchbag Labs Inc.

