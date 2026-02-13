Investment Monitoring Service Analysis Report 2026: $2.7 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Monitoring Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The investment monitoring service market is experiencing significant growth, with its market size projected to expand from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This expansion is driven by advancements in digital financial tools, increased institutional investment activities, and more stringent regulatory reporting requirements. The demand for enhanced portfolio transparency amidst complex financial portfolios is also fueling this growth.

Future forecasts are equally promising, with expectations that the market size will reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth will be spurred by the increasing use of AI-driven risk analytics, demand for personalized monitoring services, and the rise of cloud-based financial platforms. Additionally, the focus on proactive investment governance and enhanced integration with enterprise financial systems are notable trends.

Key market trends in the forecast period include the adoption of real-time portfolio analytics, risk and compliance monitoring tools, and expansion of automated performance reporting. These trends are creating opportunities for service providers to innovate and expand their offerings effectively.

The surge in both institutional and retail investments is a primary driver of market growth. Increased access to digital investment platforms has simplified market participation and enabled effective portfolio management, boosting demand for investment monitoring services. For instance, the UK reported a 3.9% increase in business investment in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring a trend that enhances demand for such services.

Prominent industry players are leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as Prop Tech solutions, to offer real-time asset tracking and advanced data-driven decision-making in the real estate sector. Notably, CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. launched Investment IQ in April 2025, marking a significant innovation in India's real estate industry geared towards banking, financial services, and insurance sectors.

In May 2023, J.P. Morgan's Corporate & Investment Bank acquired Aumni, enhancing its private market investment data and analytics capabilities. This acquisition aims to offer improved portfolio monitoring and decision-making support for venture capital and institutional investors.

The market is dominated by key players including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Fidelity Investments, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Franklin Resources, Northern Trust, and several others.

While North America leads the market, Asia-Pacific is on track to be the fastest-growing region. Countries contributing significantly to the market dynamics include the USA, China, UK, Germany, India, and several others spread across continents.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Investment Monitoring Service Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Investment Monitoring Service Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation



3. Investment Monitoring Service Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Investment Monitoring Service Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech and Digital Finance



5. Investment Monitoring Service Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking and Financial Institutions

5.2 Asset Management Firms

5.3 Wealth Management Companies

5.4 Institutional Investors

5.5 Corporate Treasury Departments



6. Investment Monitoring Service Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Investment Monitoring Service Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Investment Monitoring Service PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Investment Monitoring Service Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Investment Monitoring Service Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Investment Monitoring Service Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis



9. Investment Monitoring Service Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Investment Monitoring Service Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast



10. Investment Monitoring Service Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Investment Monitoring Service Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Investment Monitoring Service Market, Split by Country

Companies Featured

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Fidelity Investments Inc.

BlackRock Inc.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Franklin Resources Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Invesco Ltd.

Capital Group Companies Inc.

Schroders plc

Morningstar Inc.

The Vanguard Group Inc.

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

Acuity Knowledge Partners

State Street Global Advisors

Andrade Financial Services Inc.

