Institutional Custody Services Analysis Report 2026: $43.66 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The institutional custody services market is experiencing robust growth with projections indicating an increase from $30.33 billion in 2025 to $43.66 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Key drivers in the historical period included expanded institutional investment portfolios, increased global market participation, and a rise in regulatory scrutiny on asset management. The demand for third-party custody services and the complexity of multi-asset investments also contributed significantly.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued expansion due to the adoption of digital custody platforms, heightened demand for integrated risk and liquidity reporting, and an increased focus on cybersecurity resilience. Enhanced cross-border investment activities and the evolution of alternative asset custody requirements further fuel this growth. These trends steer the market towards automated asset safekeeping platforms and integrate advanced risk and compliance monitoring tools, boosting operational transparency and data security.

Foreign investment serves as a fundamental catalyst, driving the custody services market forward by escalating the need for secure and compliant asset management strategies. This trend has been accentuated by globalization, which propels investors to seek diversified opportunities across borders. These dynamics necessitate the development of sophisticated custody solutions, fostering trust among global investors. A case in point is the 2025 report from the International Monetary Fund, highlighting a global foreign direct investment surge to $41 trillion, a notable 4.4% increase from 2022.

Strategic alliances are pivotal for leading firms as they seek to enhance asset security, generate passive income streams, and meet the mounting demand for blockchain-based financial services. Noteworthy is the 2025 collaboration between Paribu Custody and Figment, aiming to offer a secure staking service for institutions. This partnership integrates Paribu's robust security framework with Figment's top-tier staking technology, addressing environmental and reward-driven blockchain engagements while maintaining asset custody.

Significant acquisitions are also shaping the sector, such as Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.'s acquisition of GK8 from Celsius Network LLC for $44 million in early 2023. This move strengthens Galaxy's institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure, incorporating GK8's secure custody capabilities, including its cold vault and multi-party computation.

Prominent players in the institutional custody services market include The Bank of China, Citigroup Inc., and HSBC Holdings plc, among others. While North America leads as the largest market region as of 2025, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing area through the forecast period. Markets covered extend across various regions and nations including Australia, China, France, Germany, and the USA, to name a few.

Overall, the institutional custody services market encompasses a range of services like safekeeping of assets, regulatory reporting, and trade settlement. Market value centers on service revenues within specific geographies, spotlighting direct exchanges rather than resales along supply chains.

