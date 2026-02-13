Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Wealth Management Products Market Report 2026: $4.12 Trn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Wealth Management Product Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ESG wealth management product market is witnessing a significant surge in growth, with the market size projected to expand from $2.05 trillion in 2025 to $2.36 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This remarkable growth is fueled by an increasing awareness of sustainability issues among investors, the proliferation of responsible investing mandates, and the expansion of green and social bond markets. Institutions are ramping up their participation in ESG investing, buoyed by the availability of standardized ESG frameworks.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow even further, expected to reach $4.12 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9%. This upward trajectory is driven by regulatory demands for sustainability disclosures, heightened interest from millennial and Gen Z investors, and the expansion of impact investing strategies. The adoption of data-driven ESG assessment tools and the integration of ESG across asset classes are contributing significantly to this momentum. Key trends include the demand for sustainable investment products, integration of ESG scoring and analytics, and a heightened focus on impact measurement and reporting.

The fintech sector's expansion is playing a crucial role in this market's growth, as consumer demand for digital, ethical, and accessible financial services soars. By leveraging technology, fintech companies offer innovative financial solutions, driving demand for digital platforms that deliver ESG-focused investment products. The fintech sector's advancements are showcased by UK-based GS Verde Group, which noted that fintech investment reached $3.21 billion (£2.42 billion) in 2024. This surge in investment further cements the relationship between fintech and the ESG wealth management market, as high-growth fintech companies continue to secure substantial equity funding.

Leading companies in the ESG wealth management product market are developing cutting-edge ESG-compliant investment strategies. For instance, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Limited launched an ESG Best-In-Class Strategy Fund in October 2024, focusing on governance, capital allocation, and sustainability. This initiative underscores the commitment to ethical investment practices, offering socially conscious investors growth opportunities aligned with sustainable principles.

Expansion efforts are evident with key acquisitions, such as Novata Inc.'s acquisition of Atlas Metrics in October 2025. This strategic move enhances Novata's global footprint and strengthens its ESG data management capabilities, allowing the company to provide advanced solutions for investors, banks, and corporations worldwide.

Prominent players in the market include J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, UBS Asset Management, and BlackRock, among others. With North America as the leading region in 2025 and Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, the ESG wealth management market's geographical reach is extensive, covering regions like Western Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

The ESG wealth management market is defined by revenues from services like sustainable investment advisory, impact investing solutions, and ESG data integration. The market value is captured in terms of currency, reflecting enterprise revenues from goods and services sold within specified geographies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.36 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.12 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Investment Products

Rising Integration of ESG Scoring and Analytics Tools

Growing Focus on Impact Measurement and Reporting

Expansion of ESG-Compliant Portfolio Offerings

Enhanced Transparency in Investment Decision-Making

Companies Featured

J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P.

UBS Asset Management LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc.

BlackRock Inc.

State Street Global Advisors Trust Company

Wells Fargo Advisors LLC

Northern Trust Investments Inc.

Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

Invesco Ltd.

Schroder Investment Management Limited

Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

AXA Investment Managers S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management S.A.

The Vanguard Group Inc.

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Limited

Trillium Asset Management LLC

Skandia Investment Group S.A.

WHEB Asset Management LLP.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk9hii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment