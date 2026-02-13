MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 20 February at 10.00 CET about FY 2025

MT Højgaard Holding releases its annual report for 2025 on 20 February 2026 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk, where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.

Denmark+ 45 78768490
UK+ 44 203-7696819
US+ 1 646-787-0157


Additional information:
Phone +45 31 21 68 72.

