Directory of Buddhist Foundations & Charities 2026: Comprehensive Guide for NGOs, Grant-Makers, Academic Institutions & Philanthropic Organizations

This new directory of foundations, trusts, and charitable and grant-making NGOs provides a comprehensive picture of Buddhist foundation activity worldwide.



All of the established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for thousands of organizations, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers

Details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity

Key executives

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activities are covered

Includes information on foundation centres and co-coordinating bodies.

The Directory would be an important reference resource for organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of Buddhist foundations and charities.



