Directory of Buddhist Foundations & Charities 2026: Comprehensive Guide for NGOs, Grant-Makers, Academic Institutions & Philanthropic Organizations

The new directory offers unparalleled insights into Buddhist foundations globally, providing essential contact details and operational insights. It's a valuable resource for organizations, libraries, and institutions engaging with Buddhist charitable activities, facilitating collaborations and informed grant-seeking efforts.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Buddhist Foundations & Charities" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new directory of foundations, trusts, and charitable and grant-making NGOs provides a comprehensive picture of Buddhist foundation activity worldwide.

This comprehensive newly updated directory lists thousands of Buddhist foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located worldwide.

All of the established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for thousands of organizations, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

  • Entries are arranged alphabetically
  • Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers
  • Details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity
  • Key executives
  • Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.
  • A wide range of activities are covered
  • Includes information on foundation centres and co-coordinating bodies.

The Directory would be an important reference resource for organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of Buddhist foundations and charities.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1701v1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
