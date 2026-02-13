International Who's Who in Music 2026: Comprehensive Biographies & Directory of Orchestras, Opera Companies, Festivals, and Industry Organizations

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Who's Who in Music" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The International Who's Who in Music is a vast source of biographical and contact information for singers, instrumentalists, composers, conductors, managers, and more. Each entrant has been given the opportunity to update his or her information for the new improved new edition.



Each biographical entry comprises personal information, principal career details, repertoire, recordings and compositions, and full contact details where available. Appendices provide contact details for national orchestras, opera companies, music festivals, music organizations, and major competitions and awards.



International Who's Who in Music includes individuals involved in all aspects of the world of classical and popular music: composers, instrumentalists, singers, arrangers, writers, musicologists, conductors, directors, and managers.



Key Features:

Thousands of detailed biographical entries

Covers the classical, light classical, and popular fields

Includes both up-and-coming musicians and well-established names.

This Directory will prove valuable for anyone in need of reliable, up-to-date information on the individuals and organizations involved in classical and popular music.

Part 1: Biographies

Part 2: Directory

Orchestras

Opera Companies

Music Festivals

Music Organizations

Competitions and Awards

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcan73

