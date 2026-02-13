International Who's Who in Music 2026: Comprehensive Biographies & Directory of Orchestras, Opera Companies, Festivals, and Industry Organizations

The International Who’s Who in Music presents opportunities by providing updated biographical and contact details for industry professionals. It serves as a valuable tool for networking, collaboration, and discovering talent in both classical and popular music sectors.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Who's Who in Music" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Who's Who in Music is a vast source of biographical and contact information for singers, instrumentalists, composers, conductors, managers, and more. Each entrant has been given the opportunity to update his or her information for the new improved new edition.

Each biographical entry comprises personal information, principal career details, repertoire, recordings and compositions, and full contact details where available. Appendices provide contact details for national orchestras, opera companies, music festivals, music organizations, and major competitions and awards.

International Who's Who in Music includes individuals involved in all aspects of the world of classical and popular music: composers, instrumentalists, singers, arrangers, writers, musicologists, conductors, directors, and managers.

Key Features:

  • Thousands of detailed biographical entries
  • Covers the classical, light classical, and popular fields
  • Includes both up-and-coming musicians and well-established names.

This Directory will prove valuable for anyone in need of reliable, up-to-date information on the individuals and organizations involved in classical and popular music.

Part 1: Biographies

Part 2: Directory

  • Orchestras
  • Opera Companies
  • Music Festivals
  • Music Organizations
  • Competitions and Awards

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcan73

