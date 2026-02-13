International Agricultural Research Centres Directory 2026: An Important Reference Resource to Organizations, Public and Academic Libraries, NGOs, and All Agencies and Institutions

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Agricultural Research Centres Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with agricultural, food and veterinary sciences research.



The International Agriculture Research Centres Directory profiles the broad spectrum of agricultural issues such as biochemistry, agricultural pest control, agronomy, animal nutrition, cropping systems, dairy and poultry science, farm management, feeds, food processing and distribution, irrigation, livestock, pastoral management, soil science, sustainable agriculture.



The Directory's arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.



The Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and website addresses. In addition, most of the International Agricultural Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.



Entries include:

The name of center, address, and full contact details including email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications

Services and special facilities.

Countries covered include all of:

Western & Eastern Europe

Russia & Central Asia

USA & Canada

South & Central America

Africa & the Middle East

East, South & North Asia

Australasia.

Arranged by research subjects, the Directory covers the entire range of contemporary agricultural, food and veterinary sciences fields. The Directory includes master, subject, and country indexes.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxn13a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.