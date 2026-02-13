European Environment & Climate Change Foundations Directory 2026: A Resource for Organizations, Research Centres, NGOs, and Institutions

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Directory of Environment & Climate Change Foundations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive global resource is for Organizations, Institutions and NGOS seeking strategic philanthropy for environment & climate change projects!



This annual directory profiles every Foundation, Trust, Fund, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations involved with the philanthropic funding of environment and climate change projects, locally, nationally and internationally.



All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for many hundreds of funding entities, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries are arranged alphabetically and are listed within individual country chapters. Thousands of entries are listed, providing the following details:

Directory information, including the name of the organization, postal address

Email and internet addresses as well as telephone and fax numbers

Full details of the date of establishment

The aims and function of the organization

Its principal activities: projects and programs, etc.

Restrictions on grants are listed along with the geographical area of activity

Finances

Key executives and trustees of the organization.

As a crucial source of grants, studies, research, and other not-for-profit services, the Directory will help you find everything you need to know about funding for your project.



Regions Covered:

Western, Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & CIS

North America

South and Central America

Middle East

Africa

East, North, South East & South Asia

Australasia

The Directory is an important reference resource for organizations, research centres, NGOs, and institutions concerned with, or interested in, the environment and climate change funding worldwide.



