International Environmental Organizations Directory 2026: an Essential Resource for Collaboration and Networking Among NGOs, Academic Institutions, and Libraries,

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international environment and conservation organization and every environment foundation worldwide.



All of the major established environmental and conservation organizations are included, as well as the less well-known organizations. Presenting profile details for over 3000 organizations, this first edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date directory of environmental organizations worldwide.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

A wide range of activity are covered from agriculture to forestry, wildlife to national parks, climate change to population growth, hazardous materials to health and much more.

The Directory includes information on all environmental foundations.

Regions covered include Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, North and South America and the Middle East.



The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, environment and conservation NGOs, and all organizations and institutions concerned with the environment.



