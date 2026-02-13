XDC Network Enables Real-World Stablecoin Spending at Over 150 Million Merchants with OrbitX Pay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer-facing stablecoin payments are increasingly moving beyond settlement into everyday commerce, as USDC now becomes usable for real-world transactions at Visa-accepted merchants worldwide. Through OrbitX Pay, users can deposit USDC held on XDC into the app and access a Visa card for online and in-store payments, while retaining full self-custody throughout the process.





The partnership addresses a longstanding challenge in crypto adoption: while stablecoins are efficient for on-chain settlement and cross-border transfers, using them for everyday spending has typically required conversion to fiat through banks or reliance on custodial intermediaries.

“This partnership marks a major step toward making stablecoins part of everyday life,” said Ritesh Kakkaad, Co-founder of XDC Network. “XDC was designed to bring enterprise-grade blockchain into practical financial use. We’re building toward a future where blockchain doesn’t just power finance behind the scenes—it directly enables people, businesses, and global commerce.”

OrbitX Pay differentiates itself as a crypto card that preserves self-custody throughout the payment lifecycle. Users retain control of their private keys, and USDC remains in their wallet until the moment of transaction—unlike custodial card programs where funds are held by the provider. Even if OrbitX were to cease operations, users would retain full control over their assets.

“At OrbitX, we’re building borderless financial infrastructure powered by stablecoins,” said Ankitt Guar, Founder and CEO of OrbitX. “What the internet did for global communication, stablecoins on blockchain can do for money. XDC’s focus on trade finance and enterprise-grade infrastructure aligns closely with that vision. This partnership enables users to move seamlessly from on-chain settlement to everyday spending.”

The user experience mirrors that of traditional payment cards: users download the OrbitX Pay app, complete a KYC process in under two minutes, and deposit USDC on XDC. Payments can be made online immediately or through Apple Pay and Google Pay for contactless transactions.

Settlement occurs in real time on the XDC Network, eliminating conversion delays, hidden foreign-exchange markups, and the waiting periods commonly associated with traditional crypto off-ramps.

Early data from OrbitX’s existing user base shows strong adoption in the UAE, with growing traction across Southeast Asia and Latin America, where gaps in banking infrastructure make crypto-to-spending solutions particularly valuable.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is an open-source, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built for payments, trade finance and real-world assets, offering high throughput, low fees and enterprise-grade security, while being ISO 20022–compliant to support interoperability with global financial messaging and payment systems. XDC Network underpins a growing ecosystem of regulated digital money, trade, and settlement solutions across the globe.

Website: xdc.org

About OrbitX Pay