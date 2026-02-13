Conavi Medical Highlights Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating Advantages of Hybrid IVUS-OCT Imaging

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a leader in hybrid intravascular imaging technologies, today highlighted the publication of new peer-reviewed research titled “Deep learning-based plaque characterization in hybrid IVUS-OCT images is superior to single-modality deep learning analysis and human experts: head-to-head comparison against histology,” published in Cardiovascular Research by the European Society of Cardiology.

The study analyzed IVUS-OCT images and matched histological sections from 10 cadaveric human hearts, demonstrating that a histology-trained hybrid IVUS-OCT deep-learning classifier outperformed single-modality IVUS, single-modality OCT, and expert readers in plaque characterization, supporting the clinical and commercial value of a comprehensive hybrid imaging for enhancing treatment planning.

The publication includes contributions from Dr. Brian Courtney, a pioneer in hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging and co-inventor of the foundational hybrid imaging technology that underpins Conavi’s platform. Co-authors included imaging experts in Canada, Europe and the USA, as well as artificial intelligence researchers at Queen Mary University of London.

“Peer-reviewed academic research continues to reinforce the clinical value proposition behind Conavi’s technology platform,” said Tom Looby, Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. “As the field moves toward more precise, image-guided coronary interventions, research highlighting the complementary strengths of IVUS and OCT underscores the importance of comprehensive hybrid systems.”

Conavi is advancing the development and commercialization of its next-generation hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging solutions and has submitted its next-generation Novasight imaging system to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for regulatory clearance, while continuing preparations to support commercialization and clinical adoption.

For additional details, the publication can be accessed at:

https://academic.oup.com/cardiovascres/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/cvr/cvaf281/8443065

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announced that it has granted stock options to Mark Quick, Chief Financial Officer on February 10, 2026. As part of its long‑term incentive program, the Company granted options to purchase a total of 1,000,000 common shares at an exercise price equal to the five-day volume‑weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the shares on the date of grant, being $0.41 per share. The options vest in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and expire ten years from the date of grant.

The grant of these options remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid™ System is the first to combine intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device, enabling simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The first-generation Novasight Hybrid™ System has 510(k) regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Conavi and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Conavi’s plans for the commercialization of its Novasight Hybrid™ System and the regulatory approval thereof, and the value proposition behind Conavi’s technology platform. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” “anticipate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the amended and restated short form prospectus dated January 7, 2026 and the joint information circular of the Company dated August 30, 2024 (both of which are on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Conavi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

