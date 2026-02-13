Goodfood Reminds Shareholders of Annual General Meeting on February 26, 2026

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood”, “the Company”, “us”, “we” or “our”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company reminds shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will be held on February 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The meeting will be held in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1870. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location.

The management proxy circular, the notice of meeting, a voting instruction form in the case of non-registered shareholders, and a form of proxy in the case of registered shareholders, are available on the Company’s website at www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs, under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the TSX Trust Notice-and-Access website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2344.

The meeting is an Annual General Meeting only, as described in the Management Proxy Circular dated January 26, 2026, as opposed to the “Annual and Special Meeting” referenced in the of proxy and voting instructions form.

Key Deadlines

Registered shareholders must submit their proxies by February 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). Proxies may be submitted:

Online at www.voteproxyonline.com

By facsimile to 416-595-9593

By mail to TSX Trust Company, 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1



If you are a registered or non-registered shareholder, you may request a paper copy of the Proxy- Related Materials by telephone at any time prior to the Meeting by calling at (+1) 866-600-5869 (within North America – toll free) or at (+1) 416-342-1091 (outside of North America – not toll free).

Paper copies of the Proxy-Related Materials must be requested as soon as possible, but no later than February 24, 2026, in order to allow shareholders sufficient time to receive and review the proxy-related materials and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in Québec) prior to the time set for the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood mission is to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its exceptional culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. Goodfood is passionate about connecting its partner farms and suppliers to its customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Quebec with additional locations in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

For further information:

Investors

Roslane Aouameur

Chief Financial Officer

IR@makegoodfood.ca