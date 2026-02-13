Colliers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter and full year operating highlights:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,606.5 $ 1,501.6 $ 5,558.5 $ 4,822.0 Net Revenues (note 1) 1,428.1 1,312.8 4,866.5 4,279.6 Adjusted EBITDA (note 2) 245.1 225.3 732.5 644.2 Adjusted EPS (note 3) 2.34 2.26 6.58 5.75 GAAP operating earnings 135.5 121.4 371.0 389.2 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 1.19 1.47 2.02 3.22

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues were $1.61 billion, up 7% (5% in local currency), net revenues (note 1) were $1.43 billion, up 9% (7% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA (note 2) was $245.1 million, up 9% (6% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter. Consolidated internal revenues (note 5) for the fourth quarter were essentially flat versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS (note 3) was $2.34, an increase of 4% over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.06 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $135.5 million compared to $121.4 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $1.19 compared to $1.47 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.06 lower excluding foreign exchange rates.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, revenues were $5.56 billion, up 15% (15% in local currency), net revenues (note 1) were $4.87 billion, up 14% (13% in local currency) and adjusted EBITDA (note 2) was $732.5 million, up 14% (13% in local currency) versus the prior year. Consolidated internal revenue growth (note 5) for 2025 measured in local currency was 5% versus the prior year. Adjusted EPS (note 3) was $6.58, up 14% from $5.75 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.06 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $371.0 million compared to $389.2 million in the prior year, with the prior year favourably impacted by the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to an acquisition. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.02 compared to $3.22 in the prior year. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.06 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts.

In 2025, more than 70% of the Company’s earnings came from recurring revenues (note 8) and free cash flow (note 4) was converted at a rate of 105% of adjusted net earnings, ahead of the Company’s target range.

“2025 was an exceptional year for Colliers, reflecting the strength of our diversified platform and our successful expansion into other high quality, recurring professional services. Fourth quarter results met our plan and were up nicely over the prior year, which itself was a strong quarter,” said Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO.

“Last week, we achieved another milestone, agreeing to acquire Ayesa Engineering – a world class business and a rare strategic opportunity of this scale. This acquisition meaningfully expands our avenues for growth, strengthening our ability to scale organically, pursue further acquisitions, and cross sell engineering capabilities across our global client base.”

“Over the past five years, despite challenging conditions, Colliers has doubled in size, delivering compound annual growth of approximately 15%. With strong momentum entering 2026, we expect to sustain this level of performance as our strategy – focused on recurring, scalable, and complementary high value businesses – continues to drive durable growth and long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Hennick.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

Commercial Real Estate (previously named Real Estate Services) revenues totalled $1.03 billion, up 9% (up 7% in local currency) versus a strong prior year quarter. Net revenues were $966.6 million, up 9% (up 7% in local currency). Capital Markets revenues were up 15% with robust growth in the US and more modest gains in most other markets versus a strong prior year comparative. Leasing generated steady growth, up 4% largely driven by the US, which was up 12% on continued strength in office and industrial asset classes. Outsourcing revenues were up 10% with growth across all services, led by valuation and advisory. Adjusted EBITDA was $152.8 million, up 12% (9% in local currency) with net margin up 50 basis points driven by gains in operating leverage. The GAAP operating earnings were $109.8 million, relative to $107.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Engineering revenues totalled $433.0 million, up 3% (1% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter, tempered by lower pass-through costs primarily in project management operations. Net revenues (excluding subconsultant and other pass-through costs) were $329.1 million, up 10% (8% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $40.8 million, up 7% (5% in local currency) over the prior year quarter, with the net margin down slightly on lower productivity. The GAAP operating earnings were $11.6 million relative to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues were $143.7 million, up 5% (4% in local currency) relative to the prior year quarter. Net revenues (excluding pass-through performance fees) were $132.1 million, up 7% (6% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of a recent acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.2 million, up 3% (2% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter from the favourable impact of the acquisition, partly offset by continued investments to unify the platform under the Harrison Street Asset Management brand. GAAP operating earnings were $36.0 million in the quarter versus $38.0 million in the prior year quarter. Assets under management were $108.2 billion as of December 31, 2025, flat relative to September 30, 2025, and up 9% from December 31, 2024.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $4.6 million relative to $3.4 million in the prior year quarter. The corporate GAAP operating loss was $21.8 million compared to $32.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Segmented Full Year Results

Commercial Real Estate revenues totalled $3.29 billion, up 7% (7% in local currency) versus $3.07 billion in the prior year. Net revenues were $3.06 billion, up 7% (7% in local currency). Capital Markets revenues accelerated throughout the year and were up 16% with solid growth across all asset classes and geographies. Leasing revenues were up 2% for the year against a strong prior year comparative. Outsourcing revenues were up 7%, primarily led by higher valuation and advisory activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $366.9 million, up 10% (9% in local currency) compared to $333.4 million in the prior year, with net margins benefitting from higher Capital Markets activity as well as operating leverage. The GAAP operating earnings were $259.4 million, relative to $231.4 million in the prior year.

Engineering revenues totalled $1.73 billion, up 40% (39% in local currency) compared to $1.24 billion in the prior year. Net revenues (note 4) were $1.31 billion relative to $931.2 million in the prior year, up a strong 40% (39% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of recent acquisitions and solid internal growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $164.7 million, up 50% (49% in local currency) compared to $109.9 million in the prior year, with net margins benefitting from productivity gains. The GAAP operating earnings were $52.7 million relative to $40.6 million in the prior year.

Investment Management revenues were $532.3 million, relative to $512.6 million in the prior year, up 4% (3% in local currency). Net revenues were $495.6 million, up 1% (up 1% in local currency). The prior year included catch-up fees from certain funds that did not repeat this year. Adjusted EBITDA was $214.8 million up 1% (flat in local currency) compared to the prior year. The GAAP operating earnings were $134.2 million versus $199.1 million in the prior year, with the variance largely attributable to the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to an acquisition in the prior year.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $14.0 million relative to $12.8 million in the prior year. The corporate GAAP operating loss, which includes stock-based compensation expense, was $75.3 million compared to $81.9 million in the prior year.

2026 Outlook

The Company anticipates continuing solid annual internal growth in 2026, along with the impact of several recently completed acquisitions and the recently announced acquisition of Ayesa Engineering, which is expected to close late in the second quarter. On a consolidated basis, the Company expects to deliver mid teens growth in revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS during 2026. The outlook drivers by segment are discussed in the accompanying earnings call presentation.

The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, geopolitical, international trade, health, social and related factors. The outlook includes the anticipated impact of the closing of Ayesa Engineering in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions being met. The outlook does not include any further acquisitions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where the business may be concentrated; commercial real estate and real asset values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in capitalization rates across different asset types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, including associated impacts on the Company’s services, competitive environment, ability to hire/retain specialized talent, cybersecurity, and legal and governance risks; the ability to attract new clients and to retain clients and renew related contracts; the ability to attract new capital commitments to Investment Management funds and retain existing capital under management; the ability to retain and incentivize employees; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers’ compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company’s Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company’s services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities, war and terrorism on the Company’s operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations, including real estate investment management and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary unaudited financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,606,545 $ 1,501,617

$ 5,558,462

$ 4,822,024 Cost of revenues 957,366 894,598 3,332,381 2,899,949 Selling, general and administrative expenses 441,298 414,033 1,568,540 1,339,063 Depreciation 20,373 17,510 77,355 66,239 Amortization of intangible assets 46,149 47,666 178,660 155,363 Acquisition-related items (1) 5,582 6,410 29,872 (27,802 ) Loss on disposal of operations 290 - 696 - Operating earnings 135,487 121,400 370,958 389,212 Interest expense, net 21,610 23,181 82,373 85,779 Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (3,275 ) (2,030 ) (12,461 ) (7,270 ) Other income (456 ) 54 (3,661 ) (410 ) Earnings before income tax 117,608 100,195 304,707 311,113 Income tax 31,078 18,699 80,154 74,177 Net earnings 86,530 81,496 224,553 236,936 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 21,352 18,894 57,845 53,968 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 4,062 (12,515 )



63,608 21,243 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 61,116

$ 75,117 $ 103,100

$ 161,725 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.49 $ 2.03 $ 3.24 Diluted $ 1.19 $ 1.47 $ 2.02 $ 3.22 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.34 $ 2.26 $ 6.58 $ 5.75 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 50,995 50,507 50,784 49,897 Diluted 51,266 51,036 51,083 50,182





Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.

(2) See definition and reconciliation below.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,902 $ 176,257 Restricted cash (1) 48,981 41,724 Accounts receivable and contract assets 990,329 869,948 Mortgage warehouse receivables (2) 140,095 77,559 Prepaids and other assets 378,453 323,117 Warehouse fund assets 56,050 110,779 Current assets 1,821,810 1,599,384 Other non-current assets 249,040 220,299 Warehouse fund assets 73,785 94,334 Fixed assets 251,462 227,311 Operating lease right-of-use assets 443,404 398,507 Deferred tax assets, net 93,857 79,258 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,855,109 3,481,524 Total assets $ 6,788,467

$ 6,100,617

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,267,118

$ 1,140,605 Other current liabilities 112,963 109,439 Long-term debt - current 8,119 6,061 Mortgage warehouse credit facilities (2) 133,259 72,642 Operating lease liabilities - current 99,696 92,950 Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets 33,679 86,344

Current liabilities 1,654,834



1,508,041

Long-term debt - non-current 1,625,392 1,502,414 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 419,198 383,921 Other liabilities 129,776 135,479 Deferred tax liabilities, net 90,996 78,459 Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets 48,782 14,103 Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,285,046 1,152,618 Shareholders' equity 1,534,443 1,325,582

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,788,467

$ 6,100,617

Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 1,633,511 $ 1,508,475 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 1,425,609 1,332,218 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 2.0 2.0

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.

(2) Mortgage warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under mortgage warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.

(3) Excluding mortgage warehouse credit facilities.

(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash and mortgage warehouse credit facilities, in accordance with debt agreements.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 86,530 $ 81,496 $ 224,553 $ 236,936 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 66,522 65,176 256,015 221,602 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (4,471 ) (4,185 ) (31,237 ) (15,363 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (4,239 ) (3,776 ) (24,207 ) (13,000 ) Deferred income tax 3,140 (16,615 ) (16,044 ) (30,538 ) Other 29,499 44,105 86,929 44,581 176,981 166,201 496,009 444,218 Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (49,033 ) (45,720 ) (211,849 ) (209,951 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,228 (22,071 ) (44,582 ) 16,054 Increase in accrued compensation 107,428 111,622 75,028 63,173 Contingent acquisition consideration paid (350 ) (250 ) (7,402 ) (3,357 ) Mortgage origination activities, net 7,024 4,078 23,093 14,861 Sales to AR Facility, net 415 1,447 (157 ) 1,011 Net cash provided by operating activities 256,693 215,307 330,140 326,009 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (33,726 ) (44,766 ) (262,170 ) (517,176 ) Purchases of fixed assets (30,846 ) (19,574 ) (78,702 ) (65,085 ) Purchases of warehouse fund assets 2,285 (46,231 ) (159,517 ) (319,250 ) Proceeds from disposal of warehouse fund assets 14,002 - 94,528 76,438 Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 45,008 35,776 164,257 137,581 Other investing activities (18,344 ) 6,041 (93,032 ) (95,610 ) Net cash used in investing activities



(21,621 )



(68,754 )



(334,636 )



(783,102 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (213,101 ) (198,110 ) 185,619 221,573 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (9,089 ) 6,721 (43,856 ) (11,068 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (15,212 ) (14,674 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (9,528 ) (5,316 ) (70,771 ) (71,618 ) Issuance of subordinate voting shares - - - 286,924 Other financing activities 12,047 12,979 18,294 41,075 Net cash provided by financing activities (219,671 ) (183,726 ) 74,074 452,212 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,627 ) 9,896 (30,676 ) 3,787 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,226 ) (27,277 ) 38,902 (1,094 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 258,109 245,258 217,981 219,075 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 256,883 $ 217,981 $ 256,883 $ 217,981





Colliers International Group Inc.























Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Commercial Investment (unaudited) Real Estate 1 Engineering Management Corporate Total Three months ended December 31 2025 Revenues $ 1,029,652 $ 433,027 $ 143,650 $ 216 $ 1,606,545 Net Revenues 966,635 329,134 132,068 216 1,428,053 Adjusted EBITDA 152,801 40,756 56,156 (4,616 ) 245,097 Operating earnings (loss) 109,759 11,562 35,954 (21,788 ) 135,487 2024 Revenues $ 943,528 $ 421,361 $ 136,616 $ 112 $ 1,501,617 Net Revenues 888,751 300,174 123,785 112 1,312,822 Adjusted EBITDA 136,164 38,115 54,374 (3,363 ) 225,290 Operating earnings (loss) 107,884 7,995 37,976 (32,455 ) 121,400 Commercial Investment Real Estate Engineering Management Corporate Total Twelve months ended December 31 2025 Revenues $ 3,290,578 $ 1,734,940 $ 532,274 $ 670 $ 5,558,462 Net Revenues 3,064,458 1,305,808 495,597 670 4,866,533 Adjusted EBITDA 366,937 164,681 214,825 (13,978 ) 732,465 Operating earnings (loss) 259,421 52,711 134,160 (75,334 ) 370,958 2024 Revenues $ 3,071,610 $ 1,237,384 $ 512,593 $ 437 $ 4,822,024 Net Revenues 2,858,933 931,242 488,979 437 4,279,591 Adjusted EBITDA 333,400 109,929 213,675 (12,759 ) 644,245 Operating earnings (loss) 231,392 40,609 199,105 (81,894 ) 389,212 1 Previously named Real Estate Services.

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of revenues to net revenues

Net revenues are defined as revenues excluding subconsultant and other reimbursable direct costs in Commercial Real Estate and Engineering segments as well as historical pass-through performance fees in Investment Management segment to better reflect the operating performance of the business.

Commercial Investment Real Estate Engineering Management Corporate Total Three months ended December 31 2025 Revenues $ 1,029,652 $ 433,027 $ 143,650 $ 216 $ 1,606,545 Subconsultant and other direct costs (63,017 ) (103,893 ) - - (166,910 ) Historical pass-through performance fees - - (11,582 ) - (11,582 ) Net Revenues $ 966,635 $ 329,134 $ 132,068 $ 216 $ 1,428,053 2024 Revenues $ 943,528 $ 421,361 $ 136,616 $ 112 $ 1,501,617 Subconsultant and other direct costs (54,777 ) (121,187 ) - - (175,964 ) Historical pass-through performance fees - - (12,831 ) - (12,831 ) Net Revenues $ 888,751 $ 300,174 $ 123,785 $ 112 $ 1,312,822 Commercial Investment Real Estate Engineering Management Corporate Total Twelve months ended December 31 2025 Revenues $ 3,290,578 $ 1,734,940 $ 532,274 $ 670 $ 5,558,462 Subconsultant and other direct costs (226,120 ) (429,132 ) - - (655,252 ) Historical pass-through performance fees - - (36,677 ) - (36,677 ) Net Revenues $ 3,064,458 $ 1,305,808 $ 495,597 $ 670 $ 4,866,533 2024 Revenues $ 3,071,610 $ 1,237,384 $ 512,593 $ 437 $ 4,822,024 Subconsultant and other direct costs (212,677 ) (306,142 ) - - (518,819 ) Historical pass-through performance fees - - (23,614 ) - (23,614 ) Net Revenues $ 2,858,933 $ 931,242 $ 488,979 $ 437 $ 4,279,591

2. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other income; (iii) interest expense; (iv) loss on disposal of operations; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring, optimization and integration costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense, including related to the CEO’s performance-based long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance of the consolidated Company under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 86,530 $ 81,496 $ 224,553 $ 236,936 Income tax 31,078 18,699 80,154 74,177 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (3,731 ) (1,976 ) (16,122 ) (7,680 ) Interest expense, net 21,610 23,181 82,373 85,779 Operating earnings 135,487 121,400 370,958 389,212 Loss on disposal of operations 290 - 696 - Depreciation and amortization 66,522 65,176 256,015 221,602 Gains attributable to MSRs (4,471 ) (4,185 ) (31,237 ) (15,363 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 3,275 2,030 12,461 7,270 Acquisition-related items 5,582 6,410 29,872 (27,802 ) Restructuring, optimization and integration costs 16,853 9,365 38,079 23,285 Stock-based compensation expense 21,559 25,094 55,621 46,041 Adjusted EBITDA $ 245,097 $ 225,290 $ 732,465 $ 644,245

3. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) loss on disposal of operations; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring, optimization and integration costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense, including related to the CEO’s LTIP. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 86,530 $ 81,496 $ 224,553 $ 236,936 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (21,352 ) (18,894 ) (57,845 ) (53,968 ) Loss on disposal of operations 290 - 696 - Amortization of intangible assets 46,149 47,666 178,660 155,363 Gains attributable to MSRs (4,471 ) (4,185 ) (31,237 ) (15,363 ) Acquisition-related items 5,582 6,410 29,872 (27,802 ) Restructuring, optimization and integration costs 16,853 9,365 38,079 23,285 Stock-based compensation expense 21,559 25,094 55,621 46,041 Income tax on adjustments (20,313 ) (24,287 ) (65,936 ) (50,403 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (10,922 ) (7,409 ) (36,385 ) (25,740 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 119,905 $ 115,256 $ 336,078 $ 288,349





Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in US$) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 1.47 $ 2.02 $ 3.22 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.08 (0.25 ) 1.25 0.42 Gain on disposal of operations, net of tax 0.01 - (0.03 ) - Amortization expense, net of tax 0.55 0.50 2.18 1.98 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.35 ) (0.17 ) Acquisition-related items, net of tax (0.02 ) 0.08 0.16 (0.75 ) Restructuring, optimization and integration costs, net of tax 0.23 0.14 0.50 0.35 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.35 0.37 0.85 0.70 Adjusted EPS $ 2.34 $ 2.26 $ 6.58 $ 5.75 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 51,266 51,036 51,083 50,182

4. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 256,693 $ 215,307 $ 330,140 $ 326,009 Contingent acquisition consideration paid 350 250 7,402 3,357 Purchase of fixed assets (30,846 ) (19,574 ) (78,702 ) (65,085 ) Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 45,008 35,776 164,257 137,581 Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (9,528 ) (5,316 ) (70,771 ) (71,618 ) Free cash flow $ 261,677 $ 226,443 $ 352,326 $ 330,244

5. Local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue and Adjusted EBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Internal growth, presented as percentage revenue variance, is calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

7. Fee paying assets under management

We use the term fee paying assets under management (“FPAUM”) to represent only the AUM on which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. We believe this measure is useful in providing additional insight into the capital base upon which the Company earns management fees. Our definition of FPAUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

8. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of Adjusted EBITDA (note 2) that is derived from Engineering, Outsourcing and Investment Management service lines. All these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

