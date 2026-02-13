Ampersand Capital Partners Named a Top Growth Equity Firm of 2025 by GrowthCap

Boston, MA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, announced that it has been named one of GrowthCap’s Top Growth Equity Firms of 2025.

Award recipients were selected for their ability to identify genuine momentum, support companies at critical stages of scale, and serve as trusted long-term partners to founders, management teams, and investors.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by GrowthCap as a Top Growth Equity Firm,” said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner of Ampersand Capital Partners. “This recognition reflects the strength of our team, our investment strategy, and our long-standing commitment to partnering with exceptional management teams to build durable, market-leading life sciences and healthcare companies.”

GrowthCap evaluated several hundred firms across a broad set of criteria, including sector specialization, analytical rigor, operational capabilities, leadership depth, talent retention, professional networks, and overall firm reputation. Insights were gathered through nomination materials, direct firm communications, peer and CEO feedback, online submissions, and proprietary research.

Ampersand’s continued inclusion underscores the firm’s disciplined growth equity strategy and long-standing focus on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to enable scaling, strategic execution, and value creation for innovative life sciences companies.

To see the full list of honorees and learn more about the selection criteria and methodology, please visit the GrowthCap website.

Disclaimer: This award was provided by GrowthCap on February 11, 2026. Ampersand submitted a nomination to be considered for the GrowthCap Top Growth Equity Firms 2025 list and, once selected by GrowthCap as an honoree, Ampersand paid a publishing and copyright fee to GrowthCap to promote this award. The data provided in this award publication is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, endorsement, nor recommendation. GrowthCap believes the information in this publication to be accurate but does not verify its accuracy independently and does not warrant or guarantee that it is accurate or complete. GrowthCap has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to the information. No investment decisions should be made using this information.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

