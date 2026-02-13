BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Accused of Misleading Investors in BFA Law’s Securities Fraud Class Action – Court Deadline is March 23

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after a significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until March 23, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in BellRing securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Denha v. BellRing Brands, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-00575.

Why is BellRing Being Sued for Securities Fraud?



BellRing develops, markets, and sells “convenient nutrition” products such as ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes primarily under the brand name Premier Protein. During the relevant period, Defendants represented that sales growth reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to “organic growth,” “distribution gains,” “incremental promotional activity,” and “[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein” among other factors. At the same time, Defendants downplayed the impact of competition on demand, insisting BellRing was not experiencing any significant changes in competition, and that in the RTD category particularly, BellRing possessed a “competitive moat,” given that “the ready-to-drink category is just highly complex” and the products are “hard to formulate.”

As alleged, in truth, BellRing’s reported sales during the Class Period were driven by its key customers stockpiling inventory and did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Following the destocking, BellRing admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.



Why did BellRing’s Stock Drop?



On May 6, 2025, BellRing’s CFO revealed “several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to our third quarter growth,” adding “[w]e now expect Q3 sales growth of low single digits.” BellRing’s CEO further revealed that retailers had been “hoarding inventory to make sure they didn’t run out of stock on shelf” and “protecting themselves coming out of capacity constraints,” but since there had been “several quarters of high in-stock rates,” customers “felt comfortable about bringing [inventory] down. We thought this could happen.”

This news caused the price of BellRing stock to drop $14.88 per share, or 19%, from a closing price of $78.43 per share on May 5, 2025, to $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025.

On August 4, 2025, after market hours, BellRing reported its 3Q 2025 financial results and “narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales.” Then, during the Company’s August 5, 2025 earnings call, BellRing’s CEO attributed the narrowed guidance to “several other competitors” gaining space to sell their products with a large retailer and that “it is not surprising to see new protein RTDs enter[ed]” the convenient nutrition market.

This news caused the price of BellRing stock to drop $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from a closing price of $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

