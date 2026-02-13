American Research Centers Directory 2026: A Unique Opportunity for Organizations, Libraries, NGOs, and Research Institutions to Connect with Comprehensive Research Entities

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Research Centers Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit, and commercial research and development activities throughout the USA and Canada.



The American Research Centers Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject.



These include:

Agriculture & Food

Archaeology & History

Astronomy

Biology

Business & Economics

Earth Sciences

Education

Energy & Industry

Engineering & Technology

Environment

Health & Medicine

Humanities & Social Sciences

Industrial Relations

International Affairs

Law

Mathematics

Regional Affairs

Religion

Women & Gender

The American Research Centers Directory arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.



The Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most of the Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.



Entries include: The directory includes master, subject, name, and country indexes

The name of the center, address, and full contact details including email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications

Services and special facilities.



The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5u39b

