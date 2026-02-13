South & Central American Research Centres Directory 2026: A Vital Resource for Libraries, NGOs, and Institutions

The South & Central American Research Centres Directory presents key research market opportunities by organizing comprehensive listings across 19 subjects and five categories, aiding easy navigation. It covers diverse countries and provides critical contact details and program descriptions, serving as a vital resource for libraries, NGOs, and institutions.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South & Central American Research Centres Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central American Research Centres Directory' arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.

The South & Central American Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject. Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:

  • Life Sciences
  • Physical Sciences & Engineering
  • Private & Public Policy and Affairs
  • Social & Cultural Studies
  • Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centers

The South & Central American Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses.
In addition, most Research Centres Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.
Entries include:

  • The name of center, address, and full contact details including Email and URL
  • Senior personnel names
  • Center affiliations
  • Staff numbers
  • Description of the research program
  • Publications
  • Services and special facilities

Countries covered include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The directory includes master, subject, name and country indexes.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
