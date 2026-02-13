Amid a Positive Outlook, Multiple Crypto Investment Institutions Complete US$60 Million Capital Injection into Jiuzi Holdings, Increasing the Original Planned Amount by 50%; JZXN’s DAT Strategy Enters Scaled Implementation Phase

HANGZHOU, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with multiple strategic investment institutions holding leading influence in the fields of crypto treasury management and digital asset allocation. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the investors will subscribe to 40,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at $1.50 per share, for an aggregate transaction value of approximately $60 million, to be injected in the form of equivalent crypto assets. The signing of the agreement was announced on February 12, 2026.

All participating investors in this strategic funding round are institutional capital providers specializing in crypto treasury construction, digital asset risk management, and on-chain value discovery. Each possesses deep expertise in areas including crypto asset custody, liquidity deployment, compliant operational frameworks, and multi-chain asset structure optimization, and has led or participated in the execution of multiple global digital asset treasury initiatives.

The formal execution of this SPA marks that Jiuzi's Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy has now moved beyond the planning phase and fully entered a scaled implementation track characterized by parallel advancement of capital deployment and institutional infrastructure build-out. As a core strategic initiative developed by the Company in response to the evolution of digital asset infrastructure, the DAT strategy is committed to building a digital asset treasury system that combines long-term value appreciation capacity with counter-cyclical resilience—through systematic asset allocation, dynamic risk controls, and liquidity efficiency optimization.

With the agreement's entry into force, Jiuzi expects to achieve critical breakthroughs across the following dimensions:

• Expansion of treasury asset scale and optimization of structural depth: The crypto assets injected through this round will significantly strengthen the Company's digital asset reserves. Leveraging the partner institutions' expertise in risk pricing, on-chain allocation, and duration management, Jiuzi will substantially enhance the carrying capacity and rebalancing flexibility of its treasury under varied market conditions.

• Integration of multi-chain data interfaces and acceleration of on-chain application deployment: Leveraging the partner institutions' technical expertise in multi-chain ecosystem deployment, cross-chain protocol integration, and liquidity routing, Jiuzi has initiated the test deployment of cross-chain asset management interfaces, providing foundational support for the eventual implementation of on-chain financial applications.

• Access to global liquidity networks and improved allocation efficiency: Through the partner institutions' liquidity nodes and trade routing capabilities spanning multiple regions and exchanges, the Company has already achieved rapid conversion and strategic rebalancing of select digital assets under low-slippage conditions, materially enhancing the treasury's dynamic responsiveness.

• Establishment of treasury governance frameworks and scalable institutional infrastructure: The execution of this SPA has enabled Jiuzi to complete the prototype build-out of governance mechanisms across digital asset admission standards, on-chain audit procedures, risk exposure limit management, and compliant custody pathways—creating a replicable governance architecture for larger-scale, higher-frequency asset allocation.

The Company noted that the entire process—from initial indication of interest totaling $40 million to the final execution of the SPA at $60 million—spanned less than two weeks, reflecting strong institutional recognition of Jiuzi's DAT strategy execution cadence, governance capabilities, and collaborative value proposition. As the digital asset market and on-chain financial infrastructure continue to mature at an accelerated pace, Jiuzi will, on the basis of its current strategic partnerships, work jointly with its collaborators to advance higher-level and broader-dimension coordination mechanisms and application ecosystem expansion—centered around treasury structure deepening, on-chain tool integration, and governance process automation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

