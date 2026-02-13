Orrön Energy receives MEUR 1.6 from a previously announced portfolio transaction

Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy”) is pleased to announce that closing has occurred, and a milestone has been achieved, for one of the three solar projects forming part of the portfolio transaction announced in December 2025, triggering payments totalling MEUR 1.6.

The project is being developed with an estimated installed capacity of 93 MW and form part of the agreement to sell a portfolio of three Agri-PV projects in Germany with a combined capacity of 234 MW announced in December 2025. Closing for the first project occurred in the beginning of 2026. Shortly thereafter, the first development milestone was achieved through a positive municipality decision, leading to a payment totalling MEUR 1.6, representing 30 percent of the consideration for this project.

The total consideration for the 234 MW portfolio sale amounts to up to MEUR 14 and is subject to fulfilment of development milestones up to the ready-to-build stage, including reimbursement of development expenditure. Under the milestone-based structure, 40 percent of the consideration is due to be received by the ready-to-permit milestone, with the remaining 60 percent upon achievement of the ready-to-build milestone.

The two remaining projects that form part of the portfolio transaction are progressing towards fulfilment of the closing conditions covering positive grid indication and land secured. The projects are expected to reach the ready-to-permit stage in 2026 and the ready-to-build stage in 2027, subject to favourable permit approvals and grid reservations. Orrön Energy will continue developing the projects up until the ready-to-build stage.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström

Communications Lead

Tel: +41 79 431 63 68

jenny.sandstrom@orron.com

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy’s core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics, the UK, Germany, and France. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

