Comparor Launches AI Shopping Assistant to Simplify Online Shopping and Real-Time Price Comparison

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comparor today announced the launch of its AI-powered shopping assistant, designed to improve the online shopping experience by delivering instant product recommendations and real-time price comparison across multiple retailers.

With thousands of stores, changing prices, endless reviews, and countless search results, consumers often spend significant time trying to confirm they are making the right purchase. Comparor’s new conversational commerce platform aims to reduce that effort by allowing users to ask a single question and receive an optimized answer in seconds.

Unlike traditional search engines, Comparor’s assistant uses artificial intelligence to understand natural language requests and convert them into smart queries. The system analyzes large volumes of product data in real time, identifies equivalent items, compares prices across retailers, and ranks results based on relevance and cost.

The platform is designed to help users save both time and money while making more informed purchasing decisions. By bringing together market-wide insights in one place, Comparor functions as a digital personal shopper that supports consumers throughout the buying process.

“Online shopping should be convenient, but the growing number of choices and constant price changes can make it overwhelming,” said the Comparor Media Team. “Our goal is to make shopping simpler by combining AI-driven recommendations with transparent price comparison in a single experience.”

Comparor’s assistant supports a wide range of shopping needs, whether users are searching for electronics, household items, lifestyle products, or everyday essentials. Instead of switching between multiple tabs and manually checking different retailers, users can access a complete overview of available offers through one conversational interface.

The launch reflects a broader shift toward AI-enabled commerce, where consumers increasingly expect faster, more personalized tools to guide purchasing decisions. Comparor’s platform provides an accessible way for shoppers to compare options, identify savings, and confidently choose where to buy.

