Loveland Police Department Expands to Department-Wide Deployment of BolaWrap® 150 as Part of Comprehensive Non-Lethal Response Strategy for All Sworn Officers

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced the full department-wide deployment of its BolaWrap® 150 device at the Loveland Police Department (“Loveland”) in Colorado, marking a milestone in the department’s transition to standardized, Non-Lethal Response across all sworn officers.

The expansion marks a transition from a limited, role-based deployment to the integration of a comprehensive NLR program, with the goal of ensuring all sworn officers have access to BolaWrap as part of the department’s layered approach to de-escalation, officer safety, and community protection.

Since initially integrating BolaWrap® into its operations, Loveland officers have reported successfully using the device in real-world encounters to stabilize high-risk situations while reducing the likelihood of injury to officers and community members. We believe recent public video coverage, including a locally featured incident in which officers safely restrained a fleeing individual using BolaWrap, highlights how broader access to non-lethal options may interrupt escalation and support safer outcomes.

Advancing Safer Outcomes Through Non-Lethal Response

As part of Loveland Police Department’s expanded NLR framework, the BolaWrap® device provides officers with an additional option between verbal commands and higher-force alternatives. This is designed to enable earlier intervention without pain compliance, strikes, chemical agents, or electrical force. By moving to department-wide deployment, we believe the department has positioned NLR not as a specialty capability, but as a standardized component of everyday policing, reinforcing consistency in tactics, decision-making under stress, and outcomes across shifts and assignments.

“With BolaWrap fully deployed across our department, we believe our officers have an effective, non-lethal option for managing high-risk interactions safely,” said Sergeant Michael Turay of Loveland Police Department. “This expansion aligns with our commitment to protecting our community while prioritizing preservation of life and giving officers tools that support sound decision-making in dynamic situations.”

Training, Partnership, and Program Maturity

Wrap continues to support Loveland Police Department through scenario-based training, refresher instruction, and ongoing program guidance, helping ensure the department’s transition to full deployment is supported by consistent proficiency and operational best practices. Wrap’s Customer Success team works closely with agencies to assist with not only device usage, but also integration into policy, tactics, and training workflows that define effective NLR programs as field use evolves and the department’s NLR program matures.

From Tool Adoption to Program Expansion

Loveland Police Department’s department-wide rollout has shown to underscore a broader shift among law enforcement agencies toward holistic non-lethal response programs, where tools, training, and policy work together to reduce risk, improve consistency, and strengthen public trust. By expanding access to BolaWrap across all officers, we believe Loveland Police Department has embedded Non-Lethal Response into daily operations rather than limiting its use to select units or scenarios.

“In our experience, when you’re expanding a tool across an entire department, you need confidence not just in the device, but in the support behind it,” Sergeant Turay stated. “That confidence is what allowed us to move forward with full deployment.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP”) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with country-of-origin (COO) United States. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

