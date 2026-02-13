Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 26, 2026. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results.

Glenn J. Chamandy, Gildan’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Ward, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Luca Barile, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 4861743#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM EST by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will be available at the following link: Gildan Q4 2025 audio webcast.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO™, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan's long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.