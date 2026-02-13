Global Video Game Market to Surpass USD 593 Bn by 2031 as Cloud Gaming Expands at 26% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mordor Intelligence has published a comprehensive analysis of the video game market, highlighting strong expansion prospects across platforms and regions. According to the latest report, the video game market size was valued at USD 289.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 326.47 billion in 2026 to reach USD 593.35 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

The report outlines sustained video game market growth driven by rising digital downloads, mobile gaming penetration, cloud-based streaming platforms, and the increasing popularity of e-sports. The evolving monetization ecosystem - including subscription services, microtransactions, and in-game advertising is reshaping the global video game industry, creating scalable revenue streams for developers and publishers worldwide. The detailed video game market forecast indicates long-term opportunities across console, PC, and mobile segments.

Key Drivers Accelerating Video Game Market Growth



Mobile-First Strategy Driving Asia’s Gaming Leadership

Asia has become a dominant force in mobile gaming, driven by its young digital-native population, widespread smartphone adoption, and strong preference for free-to-play experiences tailored to local tastes. In many markets, gaming is highly social and community-driven, with competitive and role-playing formats encouraging deeper engagement and longer play sessions. Regional publishers excel at adapting storylines, monetization strategies, and payment systems to match user behavior, setting a benchmark for global players. For international developers, simply adapting existing titles is no longer enough, embracing a mobile-first approach focused on localization, seamless payments, and community engagement is essential to compete effectively in Asia’s rapidly evolving gaming landscape.

AI-Powered Development Accelerating Game Production

Game studios are increasingly integrating generative AI tools into development workflows, using them to assist with artwork creation, sound design, dialogue scripting, and non-player character behavior. While opinions remain mixed about the long-term impact on overall game quality, many developers acknowledge that AI helps speed up iteration cycles and enables more personalized updates in live-service titles. By streamlining creative processes and reducing production bottlenecks, these tools allow studios to launch games faster and roll out fresh content more frequently, helping maintain player engagement in a highly competitive market.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Video Game Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mobile-first Gaming Adoption Across Emerging Asian Economies

4.2.2 Subscription Platform Proliferation Led by Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus

4.2.3 Cloud-Gaming Infrastructure Maturing With 5G SA Roll-outs in Europe and NA

4.2.4 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 App-Store Fee Regulations Pressuring Mobile Margins (EU DMA, US DOJ)

4.3.2 Rising User-Acquisition CPMs on Social Channels

4.3.3 IP-Infringement Litigation Around User-Generated Content Mods

4.3.4 Geopolitical Export Controls on Gaming GPUs (US-China)

4.4 Technological Outlook

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Impact of Macroeconomic Aftereffects

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Computer

5.1.2 Mobile

5.1.3 Console

5.1.4 Cloud-Gaming Devices (Smart TVs, Sticks)

5.2 By Genre

5.2.1 Action



5.2.2 Shooter

5.2.3 Role-Playing

5.2.4 Sports

5.2.5 and more

5.3 By Revenue Model

5.3.1 Free-to-Play

5.3.2 Pay-to-Play (Premium)

5.3.3 Subscription-Based

5.3.4 In-Game Advertising

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Casual Gamers

5.4.2 Hardcore / Competitive Gamers

5.4.3 Professional Esports Athletes

5.5 By Geography (Value)

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategic Developments

6.2 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Activision Blizzard Inc.

6.3.2 Apple Inc.

6.3.3 ByteDance

6.3.4 Electronic Arts Inc.

6.3.5 Supercell

6.3.6 Microsoft Corporation (Xbox Game Studios)

6.3.7 Nintendo Co., Ltd.

6.3.8 Playtika

6.3.9 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

6.3.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit

Video Game Market Growth Across Key Regions

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global gaming landscape, supported by a strong publishing ecosystem, culturally rooted intellectual properties, and highly engaged console and PC communities. China remains central to the region’s dominance, with major domestic players shaping distribution, monetization, and platform strategies. Japan and South Korea further strengthen the region through premium genres and competitive gaming cultures, creating a market environment where local storytelling and community-driven engagement give regional publishers a distinct edge.

Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are emerging as one of the most dynamic growth frontiers for the video game industry. Government-backed initiatives, investment in e-sports infrastructure, and incentives for international studios are accelerating ecosystem development in parts of the Middle East. Across Africa, widespread smartphone access is fueling mobile-led adoption, making accessible, digital-first gaming models the primary engine of expansion in the region.

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Video as a Service Market - The video as a service market is estimated at USD 8.54 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.5 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 16.39 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 13.93% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising enterprise adoption of cloud-based video conferencing, hybrid work models, AI-enabled video analytics, and increasing demand for scalable streaming solutions across corporate, education, healthcare, and media sectors.

Cisco Systems Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the Video as a Service Market:

Virtual Production Market Growth - The virtual production market is valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2026, growing from USD 3.16 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 7.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.12% over 2026–2031. Market expansion is fueled by the growing use of real-time rendering engines, LED volume stages, and advanced CGI technologies in film, television, and advertising, enabling cost efficiencies, faster production timelines, and enhanced creative flexibility.

Programmatic Advertising Market Size - The programmatic advertising market is estimated at USD 0.72 trillion in 2026, increasing from USD 0.65 trillion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 1.17 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.34% during 2026–2031. The market is propelled by the growing shift toward automated digital ad buying, AI-driven audience targeting, real-time bidding platforms, and expanding digital media consumption across mobile, video, and connected TV channels.

War Room Holdings, Inc., MediaMath, Digilant, Fyber N.V., and SmartyAds are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the Programmatic Advertisement Market:

