3 E Network Establishes Finland Project as Nordic Compute Gateway: Advancing Global AI Compute Strategy

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK, "3 E" or the "Company"), a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider advancing toward next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions, today announced the strategic positioning of its Mikkeli, Finland project as the Nordic Compute Gateway within its global strategic framework. This designation reflects the Company’s intention to further expand 3 E’s AI infrastructure presence in the Nordic region, leveraging Finland's regional resources to support the development of a global compute scheduling network characterized by geopolitical stability and low-carbon attributes.

AI-Native Infrastructure: Reshaping the Compute Foundation

As the demand for generative AI shifts from “general-purpose storage” to “ultra-high-density computing,” traditional data centers may face evolving infrastructure constraints, including limitations in power capacity and power density. In response to these market dynamics in the high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure sector, 3 E is planning to deploy AI-native nodes in the Nordic region adapted for next-generation chip architectures. This initiative aims to enhance the physical infrastructure supporting compute workloads and help address increasing global demand.

This development reflects ongoing advancements in physical performance and a strategic evaluation of compute hosting environments, a trend also observed among major global technology companies. Google’s cumulative investment of over €3.5 billion in its Hamina facility, combined with its recently announced €1 billion expansion to support AI-related initiatives, highlights the Nordic region’s favorable power infrastructure and natural cooling conditions. This sustained capital commitment underscores Finland’s role as a stable environment for compute infrastructure investment and provides contextual support for 3 E's strategic planning.

However, distinct from the "hybrid load" expansions often seen in legacy general-purpose cloud architectures, 3 E’s Mikkeli project is designed with a primary focus on AI-oriented workloads. It is being developed as a greenfield facility to address the heat dissipation and interconnect requirements associated with next-generation GPU clusters.

Dr. Tingjun Yang, CEO of 3 E, commented: “The long-term commitment of tech giants validates Finland's 'geopolitical dividend,' while 3 E’s native node aims to define the 'efficiency limit' of the AI factory. We are standing on the shoulders of giants to construct a more vertical, purer AI physical space.”

Energy Translation: Enhancing TCO Efficiency

The essence of a gateway hub lies in resource translation and distribution. Finland possesses a robust and cost-competitive power infrastructure within Europe, with wind and nuclear resources providing a low-carbon foundation for high-density AI operations. Through the Mikkeli project, 3 E is exploring an “Energy-to-Compute” framework that seeks to leverage competitive base power prices and natural "Free Cooling" conditions to improve the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) profile for future AI clusters. This approach aims to translate Nordic environmental advantages into more efficient compute economics, supporting a balanced relationship between AI scaling and global carbon neutrality objectives.

By connecting to the high-speed fiber optic backbone linking the Nordics to the world, the gateway is designed to enable low-latency interconnection with major European Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and to incorporate dynamic resource scheduling mechanisms. This is intended to position the Mikkeli node as a flexible orchestration hub within 3 E’s global network, designed to support the real-time distribution and collaboration of cross-regional AI tasks.

Strategic Vision: Building a Digital Sovereignty Gateway

3 E’s strategic layout in Finland represents an important step in the development of its global “Gateway Model.” Through the advancement of the Mikkeli project, the Company aims to demonstrate its capability to deploy compliant, low-carbon compute nodes in strategic global locations. Looking ahead, the hub is intended to serve as a strategic connection point between global developers and Nordic resources. The Company plans to further develop its operational capabilities in the HPC sector, with the objective of increasing its participation in the global digital infrastructure supply chain and supporting efficient, secure, and sustainable cross-border collaboration in the AI era.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of “AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://3emask.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: https://3emask.com/