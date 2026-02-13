CLEARWATER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm is Investigating Proposed Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Shareholder Buyout and Encourages CWAN Investors to Contact the Firm 

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) (“Clearwater”) shareholders to determine whether the buyout price is fair to the company’s investors.

Click here to receive additional information about this investigation: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/clearwater-analytics-buyout/

On December 21, 2025, Clearwater announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a group of private equity funds at a price of $24.55 per share in cash.Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Clearwater’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Clearwater investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company.Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets of over $35.00 per share for Clearwater’s shares.

Clearwater shareholders who believe the buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750.Alternatively, investors may request additional information about this investigation clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/clearwater-analytics-buyout/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation.For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.