BARK INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm is Investigating BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) and Encourages BARK Stockholders to Contact the Firm 

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation on behalf of BARK, Inc. (“BARK”) shareholders.

Since February 2025, shares of BARK’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $2.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $0.85 per share, a decline of over 60% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether BARK and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

BARK shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750.

