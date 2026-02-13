Datatec to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference February 19th

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatec (JSE: DTC OTCQX: DTTLF), an international ICT solutions and services Group, today announced that Jens Montanana, CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 19th, 2026

DATE: February 19th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Scheduled 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Acquired Maple Woods Enterprises to enhance Logicalis USA’s managed security service

Acquisition of Balkans-based specialist in Cybersecurity distributer

About Datatec

Datatec is an international ICT solutions and services Group operating in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Through its core divisions, the Group offers Technology Distribution (Westcon International) and Integration and Managed Services (Logicalis International and Logicalis Latin America).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.