Advanced Biomed Inc. Announces 120‑Case Feasibility Study with Chi‑Mei Medical Center to Validate A+PerfusC™ – Integrated Perfusion 3D Cell Culture Platform for Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery

Tainan, Taiwan, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Biomed Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVB) (the “Company”, “Advanced Biomed”), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative biomedical products for precision medicine and advanced diagnostics, today announced the Company has entered into a clinical research collaboration agreement (the “Agreement”) with Chi‑Mei Medical Center to initiate a 120‑case feasibility study designed to evaluate the predictive accuracy of the Company’s A+PerfusC™, a perfusion-based 3D cell culture in a compact incubator designed to replicate human physiological conditions in vitro.

The feasibility study is a non‑interventional clinical research project that received Institutional Review Board approval. Case collection has begun in early February 2026 at Chi‑Mei Medical Center, with interim comparative data expected in May–June 2026 and full study completion targeted by year‑end 2026. The study will compare ex‑vivo drug sensitivity results generated by the A+PerfusC platform from circulating tumor cells obtained via liquid biopsy with actual patient clinical outcomes to assess correlation and predictive performance. It follows the Company’s September 2025 commercial launch of the A+PerfusC integrated perfusion 3D cell culture platform and represents an additional avenue to convert the system’s laboratory strengths into evidence that can be used in clinical practice.

This collaboration is significant because it seeks to address a central limitation of current preclinical and guideline‑driven approaches to oncology treatment selection. Two‑dimensional cell culture models and xenograft animal models frequently fail to recapitulate the complex, patient‑specific biology of human tumors and are constrained by low throughput and long turnaround times. By contrast, the A+PerfusC platform isolates high‑viability circulating tumor cells using label‑free microfluidic technology and grows them in automated 3D culture arrays that enable parallel testing of multiple drugs and combinations. This functional, patient-derived testing approach aims to shorten the time to an evidence‑based treatment decision, reduce exposure to ineffective therapies and their toxicities, and provide clinicians with a practical tool to prioritize therapies most likely to benefit an individual patient.

Beyond direct patient impact, the platform also addresses practical and ethical constraints associated with animal‑based models. Replacing large cohorts of mice with high‑density arrays of patient‑derived tumor spheroids enables high‑throughput screening that is not feasible with xenografts, while Advanced Biomed’s automated A+PerfusCTM system is intended to reduce labor intensity and scale functional testing to clinically actionable timeframes. The Company expects the feasibility study’s results to inform the design of subsequent, larger clinical validation studies and to support its use as a predictive tool for treatment response and Clinical Decision Support (CDS), pending favorable outcomes and regulatory review.

“We believe the A+PerfusC platform can materially improve how oncologists select therapies by delivering patient‑specific, functional drug sensitivity data derived from a minimally invasive liquid biopsy,” said Dr. Yi Lu, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Biomed. “This feasibility study with Chi‑Mei Medical Center is a critical step toward demonstrating the platform’s real‑world predictive value and advancing precision oncology beyond genomic inference to functional, individualized testing.”

Advanced Biomed and Chi‑Mei Medical Center will jointly conduct the non‑commercial clinical research and collaborate on subsequent commercial development. Under the Agreement, both parties will share rights to project-related intellectual property and research outcomes.

About Advanced Biomed Inc.

Advanced Biomed Inc. is a Nevada corporation specializing in innovative biomedical technologies for cancer detection and precision medicine.

Operating through the subsidiary in Taiwan, the Company has developed a proprietary microfluidic platform that integrates semiconductor and biotechnology to enable advanced circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection, enrichment, and analysis. Its portfolio includes devices, biochips, and designed for cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment selection, and prognosis assessment, with regulatory clearances in progress in Taiwan and plans for future global expansion.

