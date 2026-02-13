Formula 1 Phenom Ollie Bearman Joins Prenetics’ IM8 Health as Global Ambassador and Shareholder

Ollie Bearman becomes the latest elite athlete to invest in NASDAQ:PRE, underscoring a deep belief in the brand’s mission and products.

IM8, co-founded by David Beckham, continues to attract top-tier athletes who prioritize scientifically validated and trusted nutritional support.

IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing supplement brands globally, achieving an extraordinary US$100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue in just 11 months from launch.

Bearman’s rapid rise – including a historic points-scoring Ferrari debut at just 18—cements his reputation as one of motorsport’s brightest young talents.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading consumer health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced Formula 1 phenom Ollie Bearman as its newest Global Ambassador and a shareholder. This partnership marks another milestone for IM8 as it continues to capture interest and align with world-class athletes who embody peak performance and a commitment to health excellence.









At just 18 years old, Bearman made a historic entrance into Formula 1 when he was called up on short notice to drive for Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing an impressive 7th and becoming the youngest British driver ever to start a World Championship Grand Prix. That breakthrough performance marked him as one of the youngest drivers in modern F1 history to score points on debut. Prior to his F1 opportunity, he delivered standout results across the junior ranks, including 17 race wins in a single Formula 4 season and multiple Formula 2 victories at iconic circuits such as Baku and Barcelona. Those accomplishments paved the way for his first full Formula 1 season in 2025, where he gained valuable experience and further demonstrated maturity and composure beyond his years. He now enters his second full season in Formula 1 as the 2026 campaign begins and continuing his trajectory as one of the sport’s most exciting young talents and a genuine generational prospect.

The collaboration with IM8 was initiated after Ollie experienced significant performance benefits from incorporating IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, into his rigorous training and competition schedule. The product’s NSF Certified for Sport® designation provided the assurance of quality and safety required by an athlete competing at the highest level of motorsport.

"In Formula 1, every millisecond counts, and the physical and mental demands are immense. Your body and mind have to operate at their absolute peak," said Ollie Bearman. "I was introduced to IM8 and was immediately impressed by the science and the quality of the experts they work with. After using the product, I felt a noticeable difference in my energy levels, focus on the track, and recovery between races. Trust is critical in my world, and IM8’s commitment to the NSF Certified for Sport® certification gives me complete confidence. I’m not just endorsing this brand; I’m investing in it because I believe in the product and the team. It’s an honor to join David Beckham and the IM8 family to share the importance of foundational health with a global audience."

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ollie Bearman to the IM8 and Prenetics family. Ollie is someone who has already delivered extraordinary performances at an age when most drivers are still years away from Formula 1. His composure under pressure, rapid rise through the ranks, and historic Ferrari debut make him exactly the kind of next-generation athlete IM8 stands for.

At just 20 years old, he already understands that peak performance starts with the right foundation, and that mindset is exactly what IM8 represents. The fact that this partnership developed organically, with Ollie first being a genuine user of the product, speaks volumes about the efficacy and trust that IM8 has built. Having a young driver with his ambition and potential not only as an ambassador but also as a shareholder is incredibly exciting and reinforces our mission to provide best-in-class, science-backed nutritional supplements to the next generation of athletes and health-conscious consumers worldwide.”

IM8 has demonstrated unprecedented growth since its launch in December 2024, establishing itself as a major force in the global supplement market. The brand’s success is built on a foundation of scientific credibility, with a Scientific Advisory Board that includes experts from world-renowned institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai and more.

IM8’s Daily Ultimate Essentials is available at www.im8health.com.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company’s flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, surpassing $100 million in annualized revenue within 11 months, and is now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

