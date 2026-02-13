Candid and Idealist Announce Job Listings Partnership

New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candid and Idealist, two nonprofits that serve the social-impact sector through tools for insights and connection, announced an agreement that will transfer Philanthropy News Digest’s job service to Idealist, providing a way for nonprofits and nonprofit professionals to continue benefiting from sector-specific opportunities to advertise and find open positions.

Candid, formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged, provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Idealist, founded in 1996, serves millions of people looking for ways to build a better world, through full-time jobs, internships, volunteerism, and connecting with neighbors to address local problems.

Nonprofits who used Philanthropy News Digest (PND) to advertise roles can now use Idealist for the same function, reaching millions of potential employees. Additionally, nonprofits will have access to features like applicant tracking tools, suggested resumes, and listing analytics.

The professionals who relied on PND to find jobs can now access Idealist, including job alerts, career advice and resources, the Nonprofit Salary Explorer, and much more. On Idealist, individuals can search for opportunities with nonprofits, government agencies, socially-minded businesses, and other for-profit organizations related to the social-impact sector.

"When things get hard, it’s tempting to hold on to the ways we’ve always done things, but we need to look for opportunities to help the entire sector emerge stronger,” said Ann Mei Chang, CEO of Candid. “At Candid, we’re laser-focusing on what we do best–providing the sector’s most trusted data–and looking for partners to transfer other work that they can do better. The shift from PND jobs to Idealist allows us to transition job seekers to a platform that serves them more robustly, and at scale."

“After our merger with VolunteerMatch last year, Idealist has learned so much about bringing audiences together,” said Idealist’s executive director Ami Dar. “We’re delighted to include the PND jobs community under the Idealist umbrella, with gratitude to our partners at Candid for trusting us with this important work. I firmly believe that the more we can focus on our core strengths, the more powerful our sector can be, together.”

Specifics on what PND job users can expect on Idealist can be found here.

About Candid

Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar’s tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center’s tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Idealist

For 30 years, Idealist has worked to bridge the gap between intention and action by connecting organizations and people who want to do good. With the 2025 merger with VolunteerMatch, Idealist has connected 200,000+ organizations with tens of millions of people. Over the years, the combined organizations facilitated posting of over a million jobs and over a million volunteer opportunities. Additionally, Idealist empowers businesses to make a difference through volunteering via API technology and other means. Find out more at idealist.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

