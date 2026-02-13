Dillard’s to Donate $253,000 to local Ronald McDonald House Chapters through sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE, “Dillard’s”) announced today that it will make a significant contribution of $253,000 to local Ronald McDonald House Chapters. This donation was made possible through the sale of Dillard’s exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.

Dillard’s offered a special custom edition of the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to benefit Ronald McDonald House Chapters. This exclusive, 240-page hardbound cookbook contains brand-new recipes and 125+ full-color photos.

With this year’s contribution, Dillard’s has donated more than $16.3 million since 1994 to local Ronald McDonald House Chapters to support Ronald McDonald House programs. Senior Vice President Denise Mahaffy states, "Over the past 31 years, Dillard's has developed a strong bond with Ronald McDonald House Chapters in our communities. The work they do every day to bring comfort to families with children who are ill inspires us and makes the sale of the cookbooks an enormous source of pride and satisfaction.”

Over the last five decades, Ronald McDonald House has served tens of millions of families with children who are ill or injured, providing access to care and essential resources. Ronald McDonald House programs help reduce stress and financial burdens for families when they travel long distances to access medical care for their children. At a Ronald McDonald House program, families can stay together, rest, interact with families going through similar experiences, and enjoy home-cooked meals – all just minutes from the hospital.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s continuous support of our mission,” said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Ronald McDonald House Global. “The generous donation will undoubtedly make a profound impact, ensuring families stay together, supported, and close to the care they need.”

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of 250+ independently operated Chapters in 60+ countries and regions, we surround families with the resources, services, and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child’s care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas, with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 271 Dillard’s locations, including 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality, and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

CONTACT: Julie Guymon, Dillard’s

501.376.5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com