13 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares under DRIS

The Company has today allotted 3,705,775 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the final dividend of 1.00 pence per Ordinary Share and the special dividend of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, both paid today.

The price at which the 3,705,775 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 33.38 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last published ex-dividend net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at the close of business on 30 January 2026. The DRIS issue price was announced on 30 January 2026.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 20 February 2026.

As a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”), the following director of the Company, and his Persons Closely Associated, (“PCA”) were allotted shares at a price of 33.38 pence:

Name No. of Shares allotted Holding following Allotment Percentage of Issued Share Capital held Justin WARD (PDMR) 4,948 60,000



0.02%



Elizabeth WARD (PCA) 1,929 23,395

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividends can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 371,199,139 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 371,199,139. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau



aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 207 523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31