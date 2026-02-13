Bond Advances Toward Its Largest Enterprise-Wide Deployment to Date Following Successful Paid Pilot with One of the World’s Largest Employers

Proposed Expansion Across 1M+ U.S. Employees Could Generate Over $10M in Annual Revenue

Bond Is in Active Discussions with Additional Fortune 500 Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond (“Bond”) (legal name: Tg-17, Inc.) (NASDAQ: OBAI), creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced the successful completion of a one-year, paid pilot with one of the world’s largest employers—an organization with nearly one million employees in the United States alone.

Following the pilot’s completion, Bond and the customer have entered the next phase of discussions regarding a proposed broader rollout across the customer’s U.S. workforce. Subject to a final agreement, this expansion would represent Bond’s largest enterprise deployment to date and could generate annual revenue exceeding $10 million.

Enterprise-Scale Validation of AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security

The pilot further validated Bond’s ability to deliver preventative, proactive, real-time personal security across a large and diverse employee population. Participants were provided with 24/7 access to Bond’s AI-powered platform and live Personal Security Agents who respond within seconds. Bond is able to detect risks, check on the status of end users, guide them, deter threats, and orchestrate first responders in emergencies.

Feedback from pilot participants and corporate stakeholders was overwhelmingly positive and reinforced the platform’s scalability and ability to meaningfully enhance employees’ sense of safety as well as their security - both at work and in their personal lives.

“We believe this successful paid pilot reinforces that preventative personal security can and should become part of the modern employer’s duty of care,” said Doron Kempel, Bond’s Founder and CEO. “When an organization employing nearly one million people in the U.S. recognizes that safety should extend beyond executive protection to the entire workforce, it signals a meaningful shift in how large employers think about security at scale. Building on this momentum, we are in active discussions with additional Fortune 500 companies and look forward to providing updates as we advance this enterprise rollout and continue expanding our pipeline.”

Large Enterprise Deployments as a Core Growth Pillar

While Bond’s routes to market include municipal, academic, and institutional partnerships, the Company views large enterprise deployments as a core pillar of its go-to-market strategy. Major employers are uniquely positioned and incentivized to deliver scalable safety solutions across broad and diverse populations.

“I’m confident Bond is the only company in the world positioned to deliver preventative security that is both effective and affordable at scale,” said Richard Staropoli, former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent, Presidential Protection Division. “Short of traditional protective details, it’s only a matter of time before leading corporations adopt solutions like this broadly—not just for executives, but for employees as well. I applaud the leaders of corporations, cities, and universities who are setting the pace by offering Bond to their people.”

The Company continues to engage in dialogue with leading corporations and institutions worldwide regarding the deployment of Preventative Personal Security solutions across large populations.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

