Valentine’s Day Sparks a Surge in Couples Planning Their Dream Destination Weddings

Los Angeles, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine’s Day is increasingly driving early wedding planning, not just romantic celebration. U.S. searches for romantic travel surge nearly 50% in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s, while approximately 89% of couples begin planning their wedding before they are formally engaged, using the holiday as a moment to explore destinations and shared experiences (SEMrush).

“Valentine’s Day has always been a time when couples start thinking about their weddings and exploring destinations,” said Michele Fox Gott, founder of Center of Attention Events. “With many of our couples planning destination weddings, there is a clear shift toward more immersive experiences, with pre-planning trips becoming increasingly popular.”

Switzerland, consistently cited as one of the most romantic wedding destinations, is home to Luxury Wedding Escapes most requested trip of the year. Couples journey through Lucerne, Villars-sur-Ollon, and Montreux, staying at Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern, Villars Palace, and Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, while enjoying private venue inspections, chef-curated dining, scenic first-class rail travel, wellness time, guided cultural experiences, and introductions to local wedding planners and creative partners, all set against the famously romantic Swiss landscapes.

The experience is enhanced by curated partnerships, including a private tour of Läderach Chocolatier, travel essentials from BEIS, bespoke items from Endeavored Threads, and locally sourced Sembrancher Premier Mineral Water.

The first ten couples to apply will receive $3,000 off the Luxury Package, including champagne on arrival, Läderach Swiss chocolates in their room, and a professionally filmed romance story by partner videographer Story of Your Day. This exclusive Valentine’s offer is available using code BEMINE2026 HERE

The Switzerland Luxury Wedding Escape runs March 21-27, 2026, giving couples the opportunity to turn Valentine’s inspiration into a hands on, immersive wedding planning experience.

Contact Info



Simone Young Smith

simone@centerofattention.com

+1 323-620-1040

Attachment