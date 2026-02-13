The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) (“TMA” or the “Company”), announced its financial results today for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Q3 FY2026 Financial Key Items (all comparisons to the prior year quarter)

Revenues from operations were $5,018,127 compared to $4,550,421, an increase of over 10% which was driven by an increase in revenue from the insurance distribution business

Operating income from continuing operations of $299,637 compared to $(124,345) in the prior year quarter

Net income was $268,692 or $0.04 per share in the quarter compared to $(164,867) or $(0.02) per share in the prior year quarter

During the quarter the Company repurchased 117,962 shares, and subsequent to the end of quarter the Company has repurchased an additional 295,959 shares as of January 31, 2026. Repurchases under the program may be made through privately negotiated transactions when the Company is contacted directly or open market transactions (please see the Company’s April 2, 2025, press release for more information and important disclosures). The April 2 press release is available on the Company’s website

Management Comments

Timothy M. Klusas, TMA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with the results of this quarter, especially as we were able to show some of the benefits of the investments we have been making in the insurance business. In the quarter we added to our marketing team and continued to invest in technology to communicate with our agencies and provide insights.

As our business continued to evolve, in a previous quarter (ending December 2024) we elected to acknowledge the changing nature of our reimbursement and marketing revenues by recognizing them over their respective projected lives (often the calendar year) instead of when agreed upon and billed. Historically the company treated non-refundable reimbursement and marketing fee revenue from carriers as earned when the agreed upon amount was invoiced. We acknowledged any timing differences of these payments as deferred revenue on the balance sheet. This quarter is the fourth quarter and now a full year since we made this change and it is also reflected in the fiscal year-to-date results.

Although the construction business had a better quarter than in the previous year period, it continued to be adversely affected by delays at a large project. These delays had the added effect of preventing us from being able to work on other projects. While we were better able to manage costs in relation to revenues than last year, this quarter continued to be a challenge.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Review

Revenues were $5,018,127 compared to $4,550,421 in the prior year quarter. An increase in revenue in the insurance distribution business offset a slight decline in revenues in the construction business.



Net operating revenue (gross profit) for the quarter was $1,138,892 compared to net operating revenue of $703,116 in the prior year quarter for an increase of $435,776. The insurance distribution business accounted for most of the increase in gross profit through improved performance in the annuity business and the recalibration of marketing and fee revenue from carriers.



Operating expenses increased this quarter from the prior year quarter, $839,255 compared to $827,462. Increases in compensation expenses were offset by decreases in office and administrative expenses and professional fees, as the Company hired people that previously served as its outsourced bookkeeping and administrative staff. Stock-based compensation expense increased from the prior year quarter offsetting some of the above-mentioned benefits.



The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $299,637 compared to $(124,345), in the prior year quarter, with differences due to factors discussed above.



Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) of $347,951 was an increase from the prior year quarter of $(58,379). A note reconciling operating EBITDA to operating income can be found at the end of this release.



Investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio) for the quarter was $60,684 as compared with $(48,095) in the previous year quarter.



Net income was $268,692, or $0.04 per share, compared to $(164,897) or $(0.02) per share in the previous year quarter.



During the first fiscal quarter, on April 2, 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to 800,000 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, effective immediately and concluding March 31, 2026. As of January 31, the Company had repurchased 683,428 shares under this program. The April 2 announcement followed the successful completion of an 800,000 share repurchase program announced in October 2024 and completed March 2025.



Balance Sheet Information

TMA’s balance sheet on December 31, 2025, reflected cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million, working capital of $5.5 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.8 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, working capital of $5.7 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.9 million as of December 31, 2024.



About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and “insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at:

http://www.themarketingallianceinc.com.

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol “MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations of growth based upon our investments in our insurance business, our stock repurchase program, our plans to reduce expenses, and our ability to generate earnings, or reduce expenses, from our construction business. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes in economic conditions in the markets we serve and in the general economy; the ways that insurance carriers may react in their underwriting policies and procedures to the continuing risks they perceive from public health matters; our reliance on a limited number of insurance carriers and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; privacy and cyber security matters and our ability to protect confidential information; future state and federal regulatory actions and conditions in the states in which we conduct our business; our ability to work with carriers on marketing, distribution and product development; pricing and other payment decisions and policies of the carriers in our insurance distribution business, changes in the public securities markets that affect the value of our investment portfolio; and weather and environmental conditions in the areas served by our construction business. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Insurance commission and fee revenue $ 4,793,365 $ 4,273,578 $ 13,865,347 $ 13,025,595 Construction revenue 224,762 276,843 681,506 966,565 Total revenues 5,018,127 4,550,421 14,546,853 13,992,160 Insurance distributor related expenses: Distributor bonuses and commissions 3,119,170 2,862,569 9,266,468 8,736,928 Business processing and distributor costs 495,326 604,305 1,554,083 1,441,837 Depreciation 864 934 2,592 5,768 3,615,360 3,467,808 10,823,143 10,184,533 Costs of construction: Direct and indirect costs of construction 221,408 315,240 634,779 612,019 Depreciation 42,467 64,257 130,093 189,446 263,875 379,497 764,872 801,465 Total costs of revenues 3,879,235 3,847,305 11,588,015 10,985,998 Net operating revenue 1,138,892 703,116 2,958,838 3,006,162 General and administrative expenses: 839,255 827,462 2,259,428 2,595,012 Operating income from continuing operations 299,637 (124,345 ) 699,410 411,150 Other income (expense): Other - - - 4,938 Investment gains (losses), net 60,684 (48,095 ) 318,684 (24,112 ) Interest (4,560 ) (28,827 ) (27,401 ) (103,485 ) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 355,761 (201,267 ) 990,693 288,491 Income tax expense 87,069 (36,400 ) 182,969 101,700 Net Income $ 268,692 $ (164,867 ) $ 807,724 $ 186,791 Average Shares Outstanding 7,100,126 8,008,081 7,100,126 8,008,081 Operating Income from continuing operations per Share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.05 Net Income per Share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.02





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,369,239 $ 1,925,398 Equity securities 2,338,047 2,696,783 Restricted cash - 1,623,127 Accounts receivable 8,144,089 6,125,827 Current portion of notes receivable 20,352 478,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 356,191 187,413 Total current assets 12,227,918 13,037,259 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 545,269 691,722 OTHER ASSETS Operating lease right-of-use assets 502,647 173,571 Total other assets 502,647 173,571 $ 13,275,834 $ 13,902,552 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,501,677 $ 4,615,054 Deferred Revenue 6,065 88,324 Current portion of notes payable 108,322 2,388,976 Current portion of finance lease liability - 109,869 Current portion of operating lease liability 153,484 118,534 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 677 677 Total current liabilities 6,770,225 7,321,434 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 156,959 264,713 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 354,066 56,489 Deferred taxes 149,200 313,000 Total long-term liabilities 660,225 634,202 Total liabilities 7,430,450 7,955,636 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 13) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,008,081 shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2024 7,100,126 shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2025 $ 1,185,462 $ 1,154,979 Treasury Stock (95,148 ) (142,940 ) Retained earnings 4,755,070 4,934,877 Total shareholders' equity 5,845,384 5,946,916 13,275,834 13,902,552





Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended EBITDA Calculation December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Income from Continuing Operations $ 299,637 $ (124,345 ) $ 699,410 $ 411,150 Add: Depreciation/Amortization Expense $ 48,313 $ 65,966 $ 147,632 $ 207,474 EBITDA (Excluding Investment Portfolio Income) $ 347,951 $ (58,379 ) $ 847,042 $ 618,624



The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.

The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.

The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired, and non-cash charges and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.