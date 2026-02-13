The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) (“TMA” or the “Company”), announced its financial results today for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Q3 FY2026 Financial Key Items (all comparisons to the prior year quarter)

  • Revenues from operations were $5,018,127 compared to $4,550,421, an increase of over 10% which was driven by an increase in revenue from the insurance distribution business
  • Operating income from continuing operations of $299,637 compared to $(124,345) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income was $268,692 or $0.04 per share in the quarter compared to $(164,867) or $(0.02) per share in the prior year quarter
  • During the quarter the Company repurchased 117,962 shares, and subsequent to the end of quarter the Company has repurchased an additional 295,959 shares as of January 31, 2026. Repurchases under the program may be made through privately negotiated transactions when the Company is contacted directly or open market transactions (please see the Company’s April 2, 2025, press release for more information and important disclosures). The April 2 press release is available on the Company’s website

Management Comments
Timothy M. Klusas, TMA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with the results of this quarter, especially as we were able to show some of the benefits of the investments we have been making in the insurance business. In the quarter we added to our marketing team and continued to invest in technology to communicate with our agencies and provide insights.

As our business continued to evolve, in a previous quarter (ending December 2024) we elected to acknowledge the changing nature of our reimbursement and marketing revenues by recognizing them over their respective projected lives (often the calendar year) instead of when agreed upon and billed. Historically the company treated non-refundable reimbursement and marketing fee revenue from carriers as earned when the agreed upon amount was invoiced. We acknowledged any timing differences of these payments as deferred revenue on the balance sheet. This quarter is the fourth quarter and now a full year since we made this change and it is also reflected in the fiscal year-to-date results.

Although the construction business had a better quarter than in the previous year period, it continued to be adversely affected by delays at a large project. These delays had the added effect of preventing us from being able to work on other projects. While we were better able to manage costs in relation to revenues than last year, this quarter continued to be a challenge.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Review

  • Revenues were $5,018,127 compared to $4,550,421 in the prior year quarter. An increase in revenue in the insurance distribution business offset a slight decline in revenues in the construction business.
  • Net operating revenue (gross profit) for the quarter was $1,138,892 compared to net operating revenue of $703,116 in the prior year quarter for an increase of $435,776. The insurance distribution business accounted for most of the increase in gross profit through improved performance in the annuity business and the recalibration of marketing and fee revenue from carriers.
  • Operating expenses increased this quarter from the prior year quarter, $839,255 compared to $827,462. Increases in compensation expenses were offset by decreases in office and administrative expenses and professional fees, as the Company hired people that previously served as its outsourced bookkeeping and administrative staff. Stock-based compensation expense increased from the prior year quarter offsetting some of the above-mentioned benefits.
  • The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $299,637 compared to $(124,345), in the prior year quarter, with differences due to factors discussed above.
  • Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) of $347,951 was an increase from the prior year quarter of $(58,379). A note reconciling operating EBITDA to operating income can be found at the end of this release.
  • Investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio) for the quarter was $60,684 as compared with $(48,095) in the previous year quarter.
  • Net income was $268,692, or $0.04 per share, compared to $(164,897) or $(0.02) per share in the previous year quarter.
  • During the first fiscal quarter, on April 2, 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to 800,000 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, effective immediately and concluding March 31, 2026. As of January 31, the Company had repurchased 683,428 shares under this program. The April 2 announcement followed the successful completion of an 800,000 share repurchase program announced in October 2024 and completed March 2025.

Balance Sheet Information

  • TMA’s balance sheet on December 31, 2025, reflected cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million, working capital of $5.5 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.8 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, working capital of $5.7 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and “insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at: 
http://www.themarketingallianceinc.com.

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol “MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statements
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations of growth based upon our investments in our insurance business, our stock repurchase program, our plans to reduce expenses, and our ability to generate earnings, or reduce expenses, from our construction business. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes in economic conditions in the markets we serve and in the general economy; the ways that insurance carriers may react in their underwriting policies and procedures to the continuing risks they perceive from public health matters; our reliance on a limited number of insurance carriers and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; privacy and cyber security matters and our ability to protect confidential information; future state and federal regulatory actions and conditions in the states in which we conduct our business; our ability to work with carriers on marketing, distribution and product development; pricing and other payment decisions and policies of the carriers in our insurance distribution business, changes in the public securities markets that affect the value of our investment portfolio; and weather and environmental conditions in the areas served by our construction business. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.
Contact:  
The Marketing Alliance, Inc.-OR-The Equity Group Inc.
Timothy M. Klusas, President Jeremy Hellman, Vice President
(314) 275-8713 (212) 836-9626
tklusas@themarketingalliance.com
www.TheMarketingAlliance.com

 jhellman@equityny.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  December 31,  December 31,
      
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
            
Insurance commission and fee revenue$4,793,365  $4,273,578  $13,865,347  $13,025,595 
Construction revenue 224,762   276,843   681,506   966,565 
Total revenues 5,018,127   4,550,421   14,546,853   13,992,160 
            
Insurance distributor related expenses:           
Distributor bonuses and commissions 3,119,170   2,862,569   9,266,468   8,736,928 
Business processing and distributor costs 495,326   604,305   1,554,083   1,441,837 
Depreciation 864   934   2,592   5,768 
  3,615,360   3,467,808   10,823,143   10,184,533 
Costs of construction:           
Direct and indirect costs of construction 221,408   315,240   634,779   612,019 
Depreciation 42,467   64,257   130,093   189,446 
  263,875   379,497   764,872   801,465 
            
            
Total costs of revenues 3,879,235   3,847,305   11,588,015   10,985,998 
            
Net operating revenue 1,138,892   703,116   2,958,838   3,006,162 
            
General and administrative expenses: 839,255   827,462   2,259,428   2,595,012 
Operating income from continuing operations 299,637   (124,345)  699,410   411,150 
Other income (expense):           
Other -   -   -   4,938 
Investment gains (losses), net 60,684   (48,095)  318,684   (24,112)
Interest (4,560)  (28,827)  (27,401)  (103,485)
            
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 355,761   (201,267)  990,693   288,491 
            
Income tax expense 87,069   (36,400)  182,969   101,700 
            
            
Net Income$268,692  $(164,867) $807,724  $186,791 
            
            
Average Shares Outstanding 7,100,126   8,008,081   7,100,126   8,008,081 
Operating Income from continuing operations per Share$0.04  $(0.02) $0.10  $0.05 
Net Income per Share$0.04  $(0.02) $0.11  $0.02 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,  December 31,
  2025
  2024
ASSETS     
      
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,369,239  $1,925,398 
Equity securities 2,338,047   2,696,783 
Restricted cash -   1,623,127 
Accounts receivable 8,144,089   6,125,827 
Current portion of notes receivable 20,352   478,712 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 356,191   187,413 
Total current assets 12,227,918   13,037,259 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 545,269   691,722 
      
OTHER ASSETS     
Operating lease right-of-use assets 502,647   173,571 
Total other assets 502,647   173,571 
 $13,275,834  $13,902,552 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$6,501,677  $4,615,054 
Deferred Revenue 6,065   88,324 
Current portion of notes payable 108,322   2,388,976 
Current portion of finance lease liability -   109,869 
Current portion of operating lease liability 153,484   118,534 
Liabilities related to discontinued operations 677   677 
Total current liabilities 6,770,225   7,321,434 
      
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES     
Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 156,959   264,713 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 354,066   56,489 
Deferred taxes 149,200   313,000 
Total long-term liabilities 660,225   634,202 
Total liabilities 7,430,450   7,955,636 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 13)     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,008,081 shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2024     
7,100,126 shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2025$1,185,462  $1,154,979 
Treasury Stock (95,148)  (142,940)
Retained earnings 4,755,070   4,934,877 
Total shareholders' equity 5,845,384   5,946,916 
  13,275,834   13,902,552 


Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
EBITDA Calculation December 31,  December 31,
  2025  2024   2025  2024
Operating Income from Continuing Operations$299,637 $(124,345) $699,410 $411,150
Add:           
Depreciation/Amortization Expense$48,313 $65,966  $147,632 $207,474
EBITDA (Excluding Investment Portfolio Income)$347,951 $(58,379) $847,042 $618,624


The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.

The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.

The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired, and non-cash charges and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.


