Olenox Industries Announces Settlement Agreement with Cedar Advance LLC

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached a mutual settlement agreement with Cedar Advance LLC ("Cedar"), resolving the outstanding amounts owed to Cedar pursuant to the Standard Merchant Cash Advance Agreements between the Company and Cedar.

Under the terms of the Settlement and Release agreement, fully executed on Feb. 10, 2026, the Company has agreed to issue Cedar restricted shares of Company common stock at market price in satisfaction of the amounts owed by the Company to Cedar. The agreement provides for a mutual release of all claims, bringing a full and final resolution to the liabilities owed to Cedar, as well as all other potential claims under the Standard Merchant Cash Advance Agreements.

Full terms of the settlement agreement are disclosed in a Form 8K filing published Feb. 13, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries is a multifaceted energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

Investors:

investors@olenox.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com