Wedbush Launches Core ETF in Partnership with Indiggo Making Corporate Leadership Outcomes Investable

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers LLC, in partnership with Indiggo LLC, launched the Wedbush ReturnOnLeadership® U.S. Large-Cap ETF (Ticker: EXEQ), a research-driven core equity strategy designed to give investors targeted exposure to the top 50 U.S. large-cap companies demonstrating superior corporate leadership execution.

EXEQ is built on Indiggo’s proprietary ReturnOnLeadership® (ROL®) framework and supported by more than 10 years of proprietary data demonstrating that companies with higher ROL® scores have historically exhibited stronger financial performance across multiple metrics. EXEQ tracks the Solactive Indiggo ReturnOnLeadership® US Large-Cap Index, an innovative benchmark that transforms leadership quality into a measurable, rules-based investment factor.

“Investors have always considered leadership when evaluating companies, but until now it hasn’t been something that could be measured or scaled in a portfolio,” said Wedbush Funds Chief Investment Officer, Cullen Rogers. “By launching EXEQ with Indiggo, we’re turning leadership from a qualitative judgment into an objective, investable factor. This ETF reflects how real portfolios are built, with a focus on execution, alignment, and outcomes.”

Indiggo’s ReturnOnLeadership® framework evaluates companies across four core leadership fundamentals: connection to purpose, strategic clarity, leadership alignment, and focused action. Using advanced AI metrics applied to both structured and unstructured publicly available data, the methodology identifies observable signals of how leadership decisions translate into financial and organizational performance.

“Leadership has always been a critical driver of performance, yet it has historically gone unmeasured and underutilized by investors,” said Janeen Gelbart, CEO of Indiggo. “For decades, our team has worked across industries and leadership profiles, moving past theory to focus on what leaders actually do and the outcomes they create. Partnering with Wedbush to launch EXEQ makes it possible for investors, for the first time, to systematically measure and invest in leadership as a durable, repeatable driver of long-term results.”

EXEQ expands Wedbush’s ETF lineup and reflects a continued commitment to delivering differentiated, research-driven investment solutions that address long-standing gaps in portfolio construction.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

About Indiggo

Indiggo provides investors with reliable corporate leadership metrics to bring the leadership lens into critical investment decisions. The company leverages a proprietary AI driven model to generate multi-dimensional, objective ReturnOnLeadership® (ROL®) measures and rankings of public companies.

The ROL® framework has a proven track record demonstrating that companies with high ReturnOnLeadership® scores achieve superior results. Leveraging a proprietary leadership framework and algorithms, large language models, and both structured and unstructured data, Indiggo analyzes and measures thousands of data points to quantify the critical leadership factor, otherwise missing from investment and other strategic decisions.

Media Inquiries

Deborah Kostroun

201 403-8185

deborah@zitopartners.com

Important Information

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, available at www.wedbushfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Risk. The Index uses large language modes and generative AI to create the ROL composite scores upon which inclusion in the Index is based. AI models may rely on techniques such as natural language processing and machine learning which are less transparent or interpretable and may produce unexpected results, which could adversely impact the Fund. If the content, analyses or recommendations of the AI models used by the Index are or are alleged to be deﬁcient, inaccurate or biased, the Fund may be adversely aﬀected. Additionally, AI tools used by the Index Provider, Adviser, or Indiggo may produce inaccurate, misleading or incomplete responses that could lead to errors in decision-making, portfolio management or other business activities, which could have a negative impact on the performance of the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Index will reﬂect the exposures intended. The Index Provider relies on the integrity of the data being analyzed and its review processes could be adversely aﬀected if erroneous or outdated data is utilized.

Calculation Methodology Risk. The Index relies directly or indirectly on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Neither the Fund nor the Adviser can offer assurances that the Index’s calculation methodology or sources of information will provide an accurate assessment of included issuers or a correct valuation of securities, nor can they guarantee the availability or timeliness of the production of the Index.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Non-Diversification Risk. Although the Fund intends to invest in a variety of securities, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund’s volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund’s performance.

ROL Model Risk. Proprietary models, such as the ROL model, that may be used to evaluate securities or securities markets are based on certain assumptions concerning the interplay of market factors and may not adequately take into account certain factors and may result in the Fund having a lower return than if the Fund were managed using another model or investment strategy. The markets or prices of individual securities may be affected by factors not foreseen in development the models. The equity securities of companies with favorable ROL attributes may underperform the stock market as a whole. As a result, the Fund may underperform other funds that do not screen companies based on ROL attributes.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused thematic investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility.

The Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.